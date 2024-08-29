Guyana braces for heat wave

– as Hydromet Service warns of record-breaking temperatures in September – November

Kaieteur News – The Hydrometeorological Service of the Ministry of Agriculture on Wednesday predicted above-normal temperatures across Guyana from September to November 2024.

This period, traditionally the warmest months of the year, particularly in September and October, is expected to experience even higher-than-average temperatures, raising concerns for public health, agriculture, and livestock.

The Hydrometeorological Service warns that the increased likelihood of extreme heat and heat wave days could significantly impact vulnerable groups, including the elderly, children, and those with pre-existing health conditions.

“During this time, heat-related illnesses such as dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke become significant risks… with the potential for an above average number of heat wave days this year, the Hydrometeorological Service urges the public to take preventive measures,” the Service cautioned.

The public is urged to take preventive measures, such as staying hydrated, limiting outdoor activities during peak heat hours, and ensuring that living and working spaces are well-ventilated.

The forecast also highlights the potential challenges for agriculture and livestock during this period. September to October coincides with the driest months in Northern Guyana and the onset of the long dry season in the South.

“Farmers may face challenges due to reduced water availability and increased stress on crops, leading to lower yields,” the statement noted. The prolonged exposure to high temperatures could affect the growth and productivity of key crops, with water-intensive crops being particularly vulnerable.

Livestock is also at risk, as heat stress can negatively impact animals’ health and productivity. The Hydrometeorological Service advises farmers to ensure adequate water supplies, provide shaded areas, and continuously monitor livestock for signs of heat stress, such as reduced feed intake, lethargy, and increased breathing rates.

Moreover, the forecast is based on observations that average daytime temperatures across Guyana from January to July 2024 have consistently exceeded historical norms of 32°C, with some months recording higher temperatures than the same period in 2023, which was a record-breaking year.

Typically, up to 35 heat wave days are observed during the September to November dry season, but there is a significant chance of increase this year, posing further risks to public health, agriculture, and livestock.

As such, the Hydrometeorological Service urges all stakeholders to take the necessary precautions during this period of extreme heat.

“Stay informed of weather updates, implement water-saving strategies, and take measures to protect your health, crops, and livestock,” it was further stated.

The Hydrometeorological Service said it will continue to provide updates to its seasonal outlook as new information becomes available and recommends that special attention be paid to its short-range forecasts and weather analyses. For more information, visit the National Weather Watch Center’s website at www.hydromet.gov.gy or contact the forecasting desk, operational 24/7, via telephone at 261-2284 or 261-2216.