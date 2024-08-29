GFF concludes KFC Elite League with improved talent and increased fan engagement

Latest update August 29th, 2024 12:59 AM
Aug 29, 2024 Sports
– anticipates greater season 7
Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) wrapped up Season 6 of the KFC Elite League over the weekend, closing a chapter marked by steady progress in local football.
This season saw improvements in several areas, including local talent, fan engagement, matchday atmosphere, and overall competition quality.
The season culminated with the Guyana Defence Force Football Club (GDF FC) securing the championship, a result of consistent performances that kept fans engaged throughout the league. Coming in second place was Slingerz FC and in third place, Guyana Police Force FC. Season 6 also brought several noteworthy developments that contributed to the league’s growth.
Matches were held under high-quality floodlights at the GFF National Training Centre (NTC)–Guyana’s home of football, providing an improved environment for both players and spectators. Furthermore, over six months, 378 goals were scored across 90 matches, delivering continuous action and excitement.
The league also saw a boost in attendance, with over 11,000 fans attending the matches, while many others engaged through social media and the FIFA+ platform. Additionally, fan behaviour throughout the season was exemplary, with no major incidents reported, reflecting positively on the overall atmosphere of the league.
During the presentation ceremony, on behalf of GFF President Wayne Forde and the Council, Vice President Rawlston Adams commended the champions, Guyana Defence Force Football Club (GDF FC), for their outstanding performance throughout the season. “This season, GDF FC captivated us with their thrilling and intense performances, showcasing discipline and flair night after night,” Adams stated.
The Vice President also offered congratulations to all teams that participated in the league, recognizing their hard work over the past six months. “Your commitment has been truly commendable. We look forward to seeing what you will bring to Season 7,” he noted.
As Season 6 comes to a close the GFF is already focused on the next season, with plans to build on the successes of Season 6. Noting that the GFF is committed to further enhancing the league’s infrastructure and expanding its reach, Adams said, “We are excited about the prospects for Season 7 and deeply value the continued partnership with KFC Guyana and all our sponsors, whose support has allowed 250 young men to showcase their talents through football.”
Adams also acknowledged the role of the media and match officials, thanking them for their contributions to the league’s success. As preparations for the next season begin, the GFF remains dedicated to advancing football in Guyana and supporting the development of young athletes across the country. Fans can expect updates and announcements as the Federation gears up for Season 7. (GFF Press Release)
Mineral and oil rich country borrowing to feed, clothe and house its citizens.
Aug 29, 2024Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League 2024… Kaieteur Sports – Edition 12 of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) will commence this evening at 19:00 hrs with Antigua and Barbuda Falcons...
Aug 29, 2024
Aug 29, 2024
Aug 29, 2024
Aug 29, 2024
Aug 29, 2024
Kaieteur News – Is there nothing we can get right in Guyana? Take for example all these commercial and industrial concerns... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]