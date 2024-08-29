‘Aunty Lilian’ turns 115

Latest update August 29th, 2024 12:59 AM
Aug 29, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – Lilian Elliot known as Aunty Lilian of Mashabo Lake, Region Two celebrated her 115th birth anniversary on July 31, 2024.
Aunty Lilian, as she is fondly called has 11 children, 120 grandchildren, and 80 great grandchildren.
According to one of her daughters, she lost her husband when she was 45 years- old and never remarried because he was her first love.
Aunty Lilian thanks God for her longevity and continues to eat cassava bread.
Mineral and oil rich country borrowing to feed, clothe and house its citizens.
Aug 29, 2024Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League 2024… Kaieteur Sports – Edition 12 of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) will commence this evening at 19:00 hrs with Antigua and Barbuda Falcons...
Aug 29, 2024
Aug 29, 2024
Aug 29, 2024
Aug 29, 2024
Aug 29, 2024
Kaieteur News – Is there nothing we can get right in Guyana? Take for example all these commercial and industrial concerns... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]