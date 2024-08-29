‘Aunty Lilian’ turns 115

Kaieteur News – Lilian Elliot known as Aunty Lilian of Mashabo Lake, Region Two celebrated her 115th birth anniversary on July 31, 2024.

Aunty Lilian, as she is fondly called has 11 children, 120 grandchildren, and 80 great grandchildren.

According to one of her daughters, she lost her husband when she was 45 years- old and never remarried because he was her first love.

Aunty Lilian thanks God for her longevity and continues to eat cassava bread.