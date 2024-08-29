2024 Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ National C/ship launched

Kaieteur Sports – The Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ National Championship, which is slated for September 5th at the Pouderoyen Tarmac, West Demerara, was launched yesterday at the Colours Boutique Robb Street location.

The launch coincided with the staging of the official tournament draw, which confirmed the fixtures of the one-night extravaganza. The process was conducted by two representatives from Colours Boutique to ensure additional transparency as the brier process was explained prior to its commencement.

Nine teams, including the seven divisional winners, will feature at the event.

They are Georgetown champion Laing Avenue and second place finisher North Ruimveldt, West Demerara Champion Ballerz Empire and second place finisher Showstoppers, Essequibo winner All-Stars, Berbice champion East Bank Gunners, Linden winner Silver Bullets, East Coast Demerara winner Hustlers, and Bartica champion.

Following the conclusion of the process, East Bank Gunners of Berbice will oppose Linden’s Silver Bullets in the first quarterfinal, while Ballerz Empire of East Bank Demerara was drawn against North Ruimveldt of Georgetown in the second fixture.

Mighty Ruler of Bartica was drawn against Showstoppers of West Demerara, with Georgetown’s Laing Avenue facing off against the winner of the playoff fixture between Essequibo’s All-Stars and Hustlers of East Coast Demerara.

The winners will advance to the semifinal round. The winner of the event will pocket $1,000,000 and the championship trophy, while the second, third, and fourth-placed teams will receive $500,000, $350,000, and $200,000 apiece and a trophy.

Guinness Brand Executive Lee Baptiste said, “This is the climax of the season, which is one night at the Pouderoyen Tarmac in West Demerara. We expect excellent competition, as we have many of the top teams in the country. We encourage the teams to play hard and respect the rules. This is Banks DIH’s way of giving back to the community. We want a clean set of matches.”

He further said, “We want to thank the communities and the persons that came out and benefited from the event. This is our way of giving back to the communities and players. This event is part of our corporate social responsibility, and we would like to thank Colours Boutique for their continued support in providing the uniforms and balls for each zone and the national championship.”

Compete Fixtures – September 6th

Playoff

18:30hrs: Hustlers (East Coast) v All-stars (Essequibo)

Quarterfinals Fixtures

(1)19:00hrs: East Bank Gunners (Berbice) vs. Silver Bullets (Linden)

(2)19:30hrs: Ballers Empire (East Bank Demerara vs. North Ruimveldt (Georgetown)

(3)20:00hrs: Might Ruler (Bartica) vs. Showstoppers (West Demerara)

(4) 20:30hrs: Laing Avenue (Georgetown) vs. Playoff Winner

Semifinal Fixtures

(5) 21:00hrs: Winner of 1 vs. Winner of 3

(6) 21:30hrs: Winner of 2 vs. Winner of 4

Third place playoff:

(7) 22:00hrs: Loser of 5 v Loser of 6

Final

(8) 22:30hrs: Winner of 5 v Winner of 6