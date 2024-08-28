Workshop puts spotlight on Guyana’s oil spill response preparedness

Kaieteur News – Guyana is intensifying its efforts to enhance national capacity for oil spill preparedness and response with the commencement of a four-day workshop on oil spill contingency planning.

The workshop, held at the Guyana Police Force Headquarters, is being conducted by the Regional Activity Centre/Regional Marine Pollution Emergency, Information, and Training Centre for the Wider Caribbean Region (RAC/REMPEITC-Caribe).

During the opening ceremony on Tuesday, Prime Minister Brigadier (ret’d) Mark Phillips emphasised the critical importance of the workshop. “This workshop presents a distinct opportunity for us to develop a deeper understanding of oil spill contingency planning and to refine the skills required to effectively implement our national oil spill contingency plan,” the Prime Minister stated.

He further noted that Guyana has had a national oil spill contingency plan since 2020, which was tested in an exercise in 2022. In addition, the PM said that the workshop coincides with the ongoing drafting of the National Oil Spill Prevention and Management Bill 2024. “We are at the stage where we want to put a bill before the National Assembly to make this whole issue lawful in Guyana. This workshop serves as a precursor to the passage of this critical legislation, further solidifying our commitment to oil spill preparedness and response,” PM Phillips said.

Underscoring the importance of preparedness in mitigating the risks associated with the burgeoning oil and gas industry in Guyana, Prime Minister Phillip stated that the repercussions of an oil spill could be far-reaching and long-lasting, impacting everything from tourism and fisheries to the overall health of the natural environment.

As a result, he pointed out that preparedness involves a comprehensive understanding of potential risks, a robust response framework, and the necessary resources and capabilities to act swiftly. It also requires collaboration among government agencies, industry players, the private sector, non-governmental organisations, and the public.

Thus far, Guyana has taken several proactive measures to strengthen its oil spill preparedness and response capabilities. Among these efforts is the passage of the Petroleum Activities Bill 2023, which replaces the outdated Petroleum Exploration and Production Act of 1986. This new legislation ensures responsible and modern management of the petroleum industry. Additionally, the government has significantly strengthened oil permits and environmental regulations to minimise liabilities and manage environmental and economic impacts.

For instance, in the event of excessive flaring, companies are required to compensate at a rate of US$5 per ton of carbon dioxide equivalent. The workshop would see participants being exposed to mechanisms such as the readiness evaluation tool for oil spills, which will help identify gaps in the national contingency planning and enhance overall response capabilities. RAC/REMPEITC-Caribe representative, Matthew Martin commended the progress made by the government in Guyana’s preparedness efforts. “We have got a great start from what is already there with the work that has been put in so far for increasing preparedness for oil spill response, and over the four days, we are going to look at how we can improve the existing national oil spill contingency plan and become even more prepared, not only in Guyana but in the region,” Martin said. The workshop is sponsored by the International Maritime Organization (IMO), the United Nations Environmental Programme Regional Coordination Unit, and RAC/REMPEITC-Caribe. (DPI)