GFF fosters future football stars with successful Koolkidz Grassroots Summer Festival

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) continues its efforts to rebuild football at the grassroots level across Guyana’s 83,000 square miles. Partnering with its long-time sponsor, Guyana Beverage Inc., under its Kool Kidz brand, the GFF recently concluded their 2024 Grassroots Summer Festival last Saturday at the National Training Centre in Providence.
The four-week festival brought together youth players under the age of 14 from diverse regions, including Bartica (Region One), East Coast Demerara, East Bank Demerara, West Coast Demerara, and surrounding areas. These young athletes participated in an intensive programme focused on developing and strengthening their football skills.
GFF Technical Director Bryan Joseph described the festival as a “fantastic four weeks” for the Kool Kidz Grassroots football programme. He reaffirmed the GFF’s commitment to continuing this initiative, aiming to inspire more children to engage in the sport.
Over 100 participants took part in the festival, where they had the opportunity to learn from top-level coaches, physiotherapists, and football mentors. The primary objective was to enhance the players’ understanding of the game, allowing for more accurate assessments of their abilities.
To add excitement to the festival, mini-friendly tournaments were organised for different age groups, providing a lively conclusion to what was a successful event.
Coach Colin Tasher reflected on the festival, noting its competitive nature and the abundance of talent showcased. “This year’s festival was very competitive across all aspects of football. We got to see a lot of talent in one place and a glimpse into the future of football in Guyana,” Tasher stated. He also highlighted the enthusiasm and skill level of the young players, recognizing a strong pool of talent in the country.
Coach Tasher also praised the GFF for organising such a successful festival and expressed optimism about the future of Guyanese football. “With the success we’ve seen this year and the continued efforts of the GFF, we will see many more strong players representing Guyana in the near future,” he concluded.
GFF-Koolkidz Grassroots Summer programme underscores Wayne Forde’s commitment to lift the level of football in Guyana, while giving every child an equal opportunity to reach their fullest potential.
In a brief comment, Forde viewed in on the overall purpose of the festival, saying, “Our goal is to create wholesome activities for the boys and girls during their August break. The children who are already playing football are given an opportunity to develop new skills, play competitive games and make new friends. Those kids who are not involved in football got a chance to experience the world’s greatest sport in a fun filled environment and develop a lifelong love and passion for football. The Kool Kidz Summer Festival is about fun, laughter, friendship and of course – football.”
