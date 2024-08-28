Latest update August 28th, 2024 12:59 AM

Four-year Caribbean Developmental Programme to be submitted to IBA

Aug 28, 2024 Sports

(From left) GBA President Steve Ninvalle poses alongside his Caribbean counterparts Vincent Straun of the Bahamas, Neil Roberts of Grenada, Shawn Blair of St. Maarten, Vice President Joseph Joefield of Trinidad, Edwin Bass of Curacao, and David Christopher of St. Lucia after the conclusion of the America Boxing Confederation (AMBC) Forum.

Kaieteur Sports – President of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) Steve Ninvalle recently disclosed that a four-year Caribbean Developmental Programme will be submitted to the International Boxing Association (IBA).

This was done at the America Boxing Confederation (AMBC) Forum on Monday in Havana, Cuba.

Ninvalle, who presented the pilot initiative on behalf of the region, confirmed that the proposed programme has importantly received the support of IBA President Umar Kremlev, who lauded the project and confirmed that the entity will provide the necessary resources for its implementation.

Ninvalle said, “The importance of the forum and resulting developments cannot be easily quantified and/or understated. What the region and specifically the Caribbean territories strive to accomplish as a collective, despite having their individual ambitions and objectives, is to create a competitive and professional ecosystem to develop the discipline, which in turn will reduce the skill gap that exists between this region and the traditional areas of power. In the simplest of terms, this programme is essential to the holistic advancement of the region.”

The GBA President added, “This initiative will also serve in the evolution of our technical officers, who were discussed in detail in an effort to improve their ability and performance. Naturally better judges, referees, and coaches can only serve to the benefit of the sport. If we want to improve our sport and its overall quality and product, the advancement of technical officers are required. That is the universal truth rooted in empirical evidence.”

The upgrading of technical officers, specifically referees, judges, and coaches, was also discussed.

Meanwhile, it was further revealed that the region, led by Trinidad and Tobago, will be undertaking a Caribbean Professional Series.

