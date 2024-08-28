76 on-the-spot hires at GYSBI job fair

…over 200 positions to be filled

Kaieteur News – Seventy-six persons were hired on the spot at a recent job fair hosted by Guyana Shore Base Inc. (GYSBI) in collaboration with its parent company, Muneshwers Limited, and its Joint Venture partners.

The event, held at the Everest Cricket Club, was part of a broader initiative to fill over 200 vacancies across various operational roles, with further hiring expected in the coming days.

The job fair attracted 1,765 applicants, resulting in immediate hires for positions such as Hauler Drivers, Crane Operators, Civil Engineers, Site Supervisors, Security Supervisors, Auto Electricians, Network Technicians, Forklift Operators, Welders, Mechanics, Construction Equipment Operators, Banksmen, Operations Assistants, Craftsmen, General Laborers, and Porters. Those hired will sign their contracts by the end of the week.

Among those hired was Narine Dharshand, a resident of West Bank Demerara, who will fill the role of Security Supervisor at Muneshwers Limited. Expressing his excitement, Dharshand said, “I am excited, this is my dream job. I have always wanted to get into the oil and gas sector.”

Similarly, 20-year-old Devon Gardener was offered the role of Operations Assistant at GYSBI. Reflecting on the experience, Gardener noted, “It was intimidating to be surrounded by so many persons at the job fair, but I was elated that the position was offered to me.”

Rod Carew, a 36-year-old, will be taking up a role in General Maintenance. He praised the interview process and committed to excelling in his new position.

“This is the best job fair I have been to because of how it was organised. It was smooth and very calm, I got through very quickly. From the advertisement and the event, I can see that the company has high standards, and I want to be part of it. I am so happy that I was hired today. I am going to be as diligent and disciplined as I could be and perform as best as I can,” Carew shared.

Deoraj Bijnauth, an electrician with over seven years of experience, was also successful in securing a position after having been unsuccessful at previous job fairs.

“They saw something in me… I am happy that they saw something in me. The process was quite smooth…and I am excited to start. I went to a few other job fairs, and I wasn’t successful, so I am happy it was a success this time,” he stated.

In brief remarks, Robin Muneshwer, Executive Director of GYSBI and Muneshwers Limited, acknowledged that the companies rarely make on-the-spot hires, preferring to conduct thorough checks before making offers. However, the high caliber of candidates at this event prompted immediate offers.

“We [prefer to process] them very carefully and ensure they check out first but…we had some exceptional candidates. It shows that there is a tremendous interest in our companies and what we do and there are many Guyanese out there looking for jobs. We are big supporters of local content, and we continue to push this drive of training and mentoring local persons,” Muneshwer said.

Lilowtie Chintamani, Human Resource Manager at GYSBI, noted that this job fair was the largest ever hosted by the company. She highlighted the importance of these events in reaching and hiring talented individuals.

“I am really impressed with the amount of persons who came out here today. The first person came at around 5:25 a.m. It has become a difficult task these days to hire persons, and this is what we need in Guyana; job fairs, because we found the numbers came out here. It’s so refreshing to see and they came from all walks of life. I am truly happy with the response we have gotten,” Chintamani expressed.

Minister within the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, visited the fair and commended GYSBI and Muneshwers Limited for their role in creating employment opportunities for Guyanese. He emphasized the government’s commitment to ensuring that every working-age citizen has access to marketable skills and suitable jobs.

“That is the Guyana that Muneshwers/GYSBI story fits squarely within. GYSBI, of whom the senior partner is Muneshwers, constitutes a partnership between GYSBI and international partners doing world-class work, competing with world-class companies, and doing world-class work for ExxonMobil and the oil and gas industry, and demonstrating that local content is very real and very achievable by Guyanese companies that demonstrate a commitment to and a capacity for excellence,” Dr. Singh said.

He added, “We must really applaud because you provided a remarkable example for Guyanese companies and an example that is most worthy of emulation and an example that was instrumental…Guyanese nationals, like the people who are gathered here today, we want them to be able to participate fully and meaningfully and rewardingly in the oil and gas sector as it grows and expands in our country. GYSBI story fits within our agenda for creating opportunities for Guyanese companies.”