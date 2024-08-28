200 youths completed Pan Minors Music Literacy programme

Kaieteur News – The Pan Minors Music Literacy Programme wrapped up on Friday, with some 200 participants receiving their certificates at the Umana Yana in Kingston, Georgetown.

As customary, this year’s programme was made possible through a collaboration between the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, and Republic Bank Limited. During the closing ceremony, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr. highlighted the government’s continuous investments in the steel pan industry to create talented and prominent players throughout the nation.

“This is an investment that the Government of Guyana has made in you and I’m going to make a commitment on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport that the groups who shared their talents today, will be playing at the next event the ministry hosts that is appropriate for your talents to be showcased…You all will be compensated for your talent,” Minister Ramson underscored. According to the sport minister, the government has tripled its investment in the steel pan industry, to allow more persons to participate in the art. As part of cricket carnival events, the government will also be adding these new steel pan talents to the schedule, allowing them to have a feel of the big stage. A state-of-the-art steel pan school for teaching and competition purposes will also be designed soon. Apart from engaging in steel pan activities, participants were able to build life lasting bounds and friendships. (DPI)