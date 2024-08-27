Three remanded for armed robberies at East Coast gas stations

Kaieteur News – Three men were on Monday remanded to prison at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court after they appeared before Magistrate Clive Nurse for a series of armed robberies at gas stations on the East Coast of Demerara between August 20th to the 24th 2024.

The accused are 21-year-old Joel Joshua Williams, 27-year-old Akeem Marques and 19-year-old Tyron Peters all of Bachelor’s Adventure, ECD.

A statement from the police said that, “Police in Regional Division 4’C’ arrested and placed before the court three men from the East Coast of Demerara for allegedly committing a series of armed robberies at three filling stations (gas stations), namely the Guyoil Station on the Railway Embankment road and Chico Ramas gas station at Coldigen, ECD, on August 20th 2024; and Rubis Gas Station at Success, ECD, on August 23rd 2024.”

The suspects allegedly entered the gas station in a grey Axio motor car and were armed with pistols and cutlasses. They exited and robbed pump attendants and a security guard. They relieved the victims at the three locations of cash, cell phones and jewellery totalling $340,000.

They were later arrested by police on August 23rd and placed before the court, charged with robbery under arms and remanded to prison.