Section of Hogg Street without water for a month

Kaieteur News – A section of Hogg Street in the Pont Trench area, Albouystown has been without water for about a month, leaving residents frustrated and struggling to cope.

Despite assurances from Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) that water distribution issues in Central Georgetown were being addressed, a few residents remain without water.

Ms. Hubbard, a resident of the affected area, described how the lack of water has severely disrupted her daily life. “It’s been extremely challenging…with hardly any rainfall, we’re hoping for a quick resolution. It’s frustrating to be without water while others around us have their supply restored,” she said.

Another resident, Crystal Allicock who returned from a trip to find the water situation unchanged, shared her struggles. “There was a guy down the street who used to help by running his hose and filling up the tanks for us. I’ve had to purchase bottles of water daily. Not a single drop of water is coming out of the pipes, even in the yard,” the woman shared.

The prolonged dry spell has only worsened the situation, with residents noting that the lack of rain has left them without alternative water sources. “It’s been two weeks now that I’ve had to send my clothes to the laundromat because I can’t wash them at home,” Allicock lamented.

Notably, the issue was brought to the attention of GWI, who acknowledged that a blockage in the system is preventing water from reaching the affected residents. It was stated too that the water situation is expected to be fixed sometime this week. However, the residents expressed their disappointment with what they perceived as the slow response from the utility company.

“We haven’t even heard from them about distributing water to us or offering any assistance while they work to fix the issue,” Ms. Hubbard said.

The residents are now calling on GWI to expedite their efforts and provide immediate relief as the water shortage continues to impact their daily lives.