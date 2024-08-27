Mixed Relay team hunting World U20 Championship Gold today

Kaieteur Sports – The 20th edition of the World Athletics U20 Championships begins today in Lima, Peru, with 10 Guyanese athletes ready to make history.

This is Guyana’s largest-ever contingent at the event, placing the nation in a strong position to add to its medal tally. Currently, Kadecia Baird’s silver in the women’s 400m remains Guyana’s sole medal at this competition.

Among those competing, 18-year-old US-based sprinter Jackson Clarke will take to the track today in Heat 7 of the Men’s 100m, bringing with him a personal best of 10.32 seconds. Ezekiel Newton is set to compete in Heat 2 of the Men’s 100m.

Athaleyha Hinckson, who recently made history by winning Guyana’s first-ever 100m gold at the CARIFTA Games and South American U20 Championship, will also be in action in the women’s 100m.

Guyana’s Mixed Relay team, ranked the second fastest in the world this year (only behind China’s 3:22.46), is tipped as the favourite to claim gold in the event.

The team, consisting of Malachi Austin, Tianna Springer, De Neilson Gill, and Narissa McPherson, clocked 3:23.51 to win gold and set a new CARIFTA Games record.

Tianna Springer, the world’s top-ranked U18 athlete in the 400m, leads the team. The Youth Commonwealth Games champion and two-time CARIFTA Games 400m champion is expected to draw significant attention.

Malachi Austin, one of the fastest U18 athletes globally in the 400m, will also compete in his specialty event.

The rest of the team includes McPherson (400m), Nalica Glen (200m/4x400m), Kaidon Persaud (4x400m), Gill (4x400m), Enoch Munroe (4x400m), and Jackson Clarke (100m/200m/4x400m).

Before departing, Director of Sport Steve Ninvalle extended well wishes to the team on behalf of the Government and people of Guyana.

Head Coach Julian Edmonds had told Kaieteur News that “Everyone has earned their place on the team,” noting that all athletes have met the qualifying standards set by the global governing body for track and field.

“I expect them to go a far way and getting through every round. I’m a bit concerned about the lateness we’re getting into Peru. Some countries will arrive around the 20th to get acclimatize,” Edmonds said.

Edmonds noted that for athletes like Springer, Austin, and Hinckson, returning to Peru this time will be a different experience compared to their previous outing at the South American U20 Championships in Athletics.

Austin won the men’s 400m during his last visit to Peru, while Hinckson made history by becoming the first Guyanese to win gold in the women’s 100m at the event.

Springer, who previously secured gold in the 400m at the South American U20 Championships, had to settle for bronze in Lima.

Although the athletes previously struggled with the altitude and cold, Edmonds believes this time will be different, as the weather will be warmer now than it was in July.

“The people with the advantage is the home team. But everyone else will be on the same page. However, I think we could’ve gotten more athletes. We lost Javon Roberts to injury. He should’ve been there,” Edmonds reasoned.

With regards to keeping the athletes grounded, Edmonds said “I’ve been talking to them, letting them understand they have to narrow down their circles and distraction. Whatever they would’ve achieved is in the past. All that matters now is the U20 Championship and doing well.”

“They have to look forward in the future. This Championship is a defining moment in their development. It’s the highest level of competition for their age group. Nothing will be given to them. The medal wouldn’t be handed to them, they have to work and earn it. The talent is there,” the usually candid coach stated.

Since the inception of the U20 World Championships, Guyana holds only one medal, courtesy of Kadecia Baird in the women’s 400m.

Baird crossed the finish line in 51.04s, claiming the silver medal behind the USA’s Ashley Spencer and ahead of another American, Erika Rucker.

Baird’s remarkable time remains the fastest U20 performance by a South American athlete.

Shaunae Miller-Uibo, who later achieved distinction as a two-time Olympic gold medallist and World Champion in the 400m, finished fourth in the same race.