Man wanted for murder of drinking buddy

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force has issued a wanted bulletin for Anthonio Benedict in relation to the murder committed on his drinking buddy Francis Sukoo on August 20th, 2024 at Sandhills, Upper Berbice River.

Benedict’s last known address was in the Sandhills Upper Berbice River area.

This publication recently reported that a 22-year old Labourer was on August 20th afternoon killed after reportedly slapping his drinking buddy several times at Sandhills, Berbice River, Region Ten.

Dead is Francis Sukhoo also of Sandhills. Police reports are that the drinking buddy stabbed Sukhoo several times with a pair of scissors following an argument that escalated into violence. The stabbing took place between 17:00 and 18:07 hrs at shop located in Sandhills.

Investigators were told that Sukhoo and the suspect were drinking rum and liming with friends at the shop.Things took a deadly turn when an argument erupted between the suspect and Sukhoo, police said. Sukhoo allegedly slapped the suspect several times to the face as the row became heated.

Police said that the suspect reportedly left the shop but returned armed with a pair of scissors. He allegedly ran up to Sukhoo and stabbed him five times about his body. Sukhoo collapsed to the ground and the suspect ran away. Sukhoo was subsequently rushed to the Linden Hospital Complex, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.