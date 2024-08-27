Another $31M to spend at newly commissioned District No. 10 Health Centre

Kaieteur News – Having spent approximately $46 million to build the District No. 10 Health Centre, the government through the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) of Region Five is gearing up to spend a further $31 million for several works at the recently commissioned facility.

In a recent advertisement in the daily newspapers, the RDC stated that it is seeking bids for the construction of a doctor’s living quarters at the health centre. This project is estimated to cost $21,303,398.

The Regional Administration is also seeking contractors for the construction of a fence, drains, and landscaping works at the same living quarter. This project is estimated to cost another $9,935,618.

Kaieteur News reported previously that earlier this month, the Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, and the regional team commissioned the new health center at Lakeville, which is set to enhance healthcare services for residents of De Hoop and neighbouring villages. It was reported that the new health centre is fully equipped with medical supplies and equipment to cater to approximately 1,200 residents.

At the commissioning ceremony, the Minister noted that the health centre forms part of the government’s initiative to provide better healthcare and other services to improve the lives of all Guyanese. Dr. Anthony highlighted that the Health Ministry is training medical personnel within communities to serve in their respective Region. “These programmes are here for people to enroll. We have many programmes available, but we need people to come forward and be trained,” he said.

In addition to those projects, the regional administration is looking to contract a contractor for the construction of a fence, and drains and execute landscaping works at the Esau & Jacob Health Centre living quarter in Mahaicony Creek. This project is estimated to cost $12,504,316.