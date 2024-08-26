YBG concludes 2024 Development camp

Kaieteur Sports – The Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) wrapped up its Development Summer Camp yesterday at the Marian Academy Court Facility with a day filled with fun and friendly competition.

This year, over eighty campers from various communities and schools across Guyana, including one student from Tobago, took part in the camp. Among the participants, 56 were first-time campers ranging in age from 6 to 15, including 7 girls, who completed the three-week programme.

Throughout the camp, participants were reminded of the significance of basketball for many young people, which is why YBG remains dedicated to creating opportunities for growth and development. Each camper received a personalized evaluation from their coach, providing insights into their progress.

YBG extends a special thank you to the parents and children for choosing YBG and encourages continued growth through our Academy, held every Saturday at the Marian Academy Court.

Campers had the chance to interact with coaches Willon, Shamar, Judah, Jeremiah, and Leona (coordinator), among others, who imparted their knowledge and honed the skills of potential future top athletes of Guyana.

Meanwhile, The YBG group would also like to thank Marian Academy for allowing us to use their court and facilities. Additional thanks go to our community partners, including Edward B. Beharry Limited, G-Boats Inc, KFC Guyana, and the California to Guyana Basketball Foundation, whose unwavering support has made this initiative a success.