Two incidents where heartbreaks could have been avoided

Dear Editor

It has to be wondered, the male nurse, recovering from dengue fever, who had other underlying health conditions, was allowed to return to field work so soon. Surely his physical and physiological conditions were not properly healed and repaired to withstand the strenuousness and demand of field work. It has to be seen as a foolhardy decision.

My condolences to the family and colleagues.

In another matter: a private vehicle, plying the taxi trade, was involved recently in an accident with another vehicle at the UG turn off road. The private vehicle had passengers who were injured. Now it is apparent why travelling in a private vehicle plying the taxi trade is detrimental and at your own risk? Besides breaking the law these illegal operators charge the same fare, and sometimes more, as the legal operators.

It is simple, even if you’re on a side hustle, do it right…get so licensed and registered. Both incidents underscore poor decisions and heartaches could have been avoided if the time was taken to do otherwise.

Sincerely

Shamshun Mohamed