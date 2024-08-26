Time to rethink our position on marijuana

Dear Editor

The world is changing and it is changing very fast due to several factors such as climate change, artifical intelligence, improved technologies, social media platforms, wars and even in terms of what was not acceptable as legal, customs and norms.

One such global perspective is that on “marijuana” which has shifted dramatically and rightfully so in recent years, moving from strict prohibition to varying degrees of legalization and acceptance. The recent discovery and destruction of $2.5 billion dollars worth of marijuana, 89000 plus cannabis plants in region ten, up the Berbice River in the community of De Veldt, brings into key focuss the need for more progressive reform in relation to marijuana.

Countries like the Netherlands (Amsterdam), the United States, Antigua, and Jamaica to name a few, have all witnessed significant economic benefits following the legalization, cultivation and sale of marijuana. Drawing on the experiences of these countries, Guyana will not only learn but equally tap into the high potential economic gains and its spin off benefits once it moves away from its present backwardness when it comes to this economic/money crop. A crop that can actually give the country economic benefits rather than take it as seen with sugarcane/ GuySuCo. One of the most immediate benefits observed in countries that have legalized marijuana is a substantial increase in their government’s revenue through taxation. For example, in the United States, states like Colorado and California have generated billions of dollars in tax revenue from marijuana sales. In Colorado, marijuana tax revenues surpassed $US 387 million in 2020, in 2024 to date, that state has gained $US 2,769,062,068 dollars. Can you imagine what such funds can do for our people, our teachers and public servants?

If Guyana could implement a similar taxation framework, providing a new and significant source of income for the government. These funds could be reinvested into public services such as healthcare, education, sports, and infrastructure, fostering overall societal benefits and growth, helping us to be less dependent on the oil and gas sector.

The legalization and cultivation of marijuana have the potential to create numerous jobs across various sectors, including agriculture, health, retail, distribution, and regulatory agencies. In the Netherlands and more specific Amsterdam, which is renowned for its marijuana/cannabis coffee shops, and have created permanent employment for thousands of individuals and have attracted millions of tourists annually, significantly boosting their local economy . Similarly, Jamaica has capitalized on its cultural association with marijuana, integrating it into its tourism industry. Tourists flock to these destinations for the unique experience of legally purchasing and consuming marijuana in a regulated environment. Guyana, equally with its rich cultural heritage and natural beauty, could develop a merger of its eco/ cannabis tourism sector that will not only create thousands of jobs but attract millions of international visitors annually, boosting local businesses and generating additional revenue.

Additionally, Guyana’s agricultural sector stands to benefit significantly from the cultivation of marijuana. Our country’s favorable climate and fertile soil provide the ideal conditions for growing high-quality cannabis. By investing in this potential sector, Guyana can diversify its agricultural portfolio, reducing its dependency on traditional crops. Antigua, for example, the size of several of our combined “sugar and rice plantations”, has shown how small island nations can benefit from marijuana cultivation; its government legalized marijuana for medicinal and sacramental use in 2018, promoting local agriculture and reducing imports . A similar approach in Guyana could enhance food security and stimulate rural development.

Additionally, the medicinal benefits of marijuana are well-documented, with applications in pain management, epilepsy treatment, and alleviation of symptoms associated with chronic illnesses. The United States has seen a burgeoning medical marijuana industry, with states like California and Florida leading in research and development. Jamaica has also invested in medical marijuana, establishing itself as a leader in cannabis research in the region and further afield. Guyana equally could develop its own medical marijuana industry, potentially becoming a hub or the epicenter for research and development in the Caribbean and South America. This will, if done, attract investment, create high-paying jobs, and improve healthcare outcomes for our citizens and visitors who come to our country.

Further, I am very much cognizant of the negative views some have to such a progressive stance and those views were also shared in those very countries whose critics are now enjoying and partaking in the benefits of such a progressive move. It is interesting to note, that Amsterdam’s model of regulated cannabis coffee shops, provides a balanced approach to legalisation. The city has managed to control the sale and consumption of marijuana effectively, reducing black market activities while boosting tourism and local businesses. Guyana could adopt a similar model and adjust to suit our cultural and social reality, ensuring that marijuana is sold and consumed in controlled environments to maintain public safety and order.

The state-by-state legalisation in the U.S. offers diverse lessons. States like Colorado and Washington have demonstrated how a well-regulated market can generate substantial tax revenue and reduce criminal justice costs. Our country can learn from these regulatory frameworks to establish our own robust legal and economic structures. In Antigua and Barbuda the legalization of marijuana for medicinal and sacramental use, focusing on the benefits for local agriculture and healthcare is reaping benefits. By promoting local cultivation, Antigua has provided economic opportunities for farmers and reduced its reliance on imported medical cannabis. Similarly Guyana can equally leverage its agricultural strengths similarly by developing a self-sustaining marijuana industry. The capacity and the willingness is most certainly in existence.

Finally, the establishment of a Cannabis Licensing Authority involving in a prominent way our rasta brothers and sisters who have been the sacrificial lamb towards the injustice of police brutality and incarceration for its use, to lead the regulatory body, to oversee its marijuana industry, ensuring compliance and maximizing economic benefits to those involved and the government.

Yours respectfully,

Hon. Jermaine Figueira MP JP