Over 300 Amerindian leaders sworn in as JPs, rural constables

Kaieteur News – A total of 362 Toshaos, senior councillors and chairpersons of the Community Development Councils from across Guyana were sworn in as ex-officio justices of the peace and rural constables.

Some 114 Toshaos were sworn in as JPs, while 248 Toshaos, senior councillors and CDC chairs were sworn in as RCs. Following the ceremony, they were issued with their instruments. The swearing-in of these officers was the highlight of the final day of the National Toshaos Council (NTC) Conference, at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) on Friday.

The leaders confidently took their oath of office, vowing to serve their communities in their respective capacities with integrity, and without fear or favour, before Magistrate Abigail Gibbs and the head of the Guyana Police Force’s (GPF) Strategic Planning Unit, Khali Pareshram.

Magistrate Gibbs commended the leaders for their dedication to serving their communities. She also expressed confidence, that they would handle their responsibilities with fairness, integrity and grace. Meanwhile, Pareshram reminded the new appointees that they are now bound by the law of Guyana and that all their actions must reflect the letter of the law.

He also urged leaders to ensure they satisfy the needs of their people. “When you return to your communities, you will be dealing with issues relating to safety and security. I expect you to deal with all matters impartially and professionally. You are now the eyes and ears of your communities,” he stated. Pareshram noted that ‘as representatives of the Guyana Police Force, they must conduct themselves professionally’. (DPI)