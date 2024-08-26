Guyanese lawyers to receIve advanced training in international arbitration

Kaieteur News – The Government of Guyana (GoG), through the Attorney General’s Chambers and Ministry of Legal Affairs, is set to host a four-day workshop on “International Arbitration in Practice” from August 26th to 29th in Georgetown. This event marks the second, more advanced phase of a capacity-building program that was initiated in 2023, aimed at enhancing the expertise of Guyanese lawyers in international arbitration.

The workshop, held in collaboration with the International Senior Lawyers Project (ISLP) and supported by the ROLE UK Programme and UKAid, is designed to deepen participants’ understanding of international arbitration, particularly in light of Guyana’s new Arbitration Act 2024. The program will feature practical sessions that address the challenges and opportunities arising from the enactment of this new legislation.

A total of 35 participants from various key institutions, including the Guyana Revenue Authority, the Ministry of Natural Resources, the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs, the Ministry of Housing, the Arbitration Unit, the Maritime Administration Department, the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, and the Bar Associations, are expected to attend.

Leading the in-person sessions will be five volunteers from ISLP, all recognized experts in international arbitration from the international law firms of Winston & Strawn and Chaffetz Lindsay. The training is aimed at equipping State Counsel and legal professionals with the skills needed to interpret, implement, and apply the new law in resolving disputes. This is expected to bolster Guyana’s reputation as an attractive and secure destination for foreign investment.

The workshop also aims to promote international arbitration in Guyana by reinforcing confidence in the country’s legal system and ensuring adherence to the rule of law, in line with Guyana’s public policy.

Financial and technical support for the training has been provided by the Advocates for International Development’s Rule of Law Expertise UK (ROLE UK) Programme and UKAid.