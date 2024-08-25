President Ali, Toronto Raptors collaborating to develop basketball in Guyana

Kaieteur Sports – In a pivotal move for the development of basketball in Guyana, President Dr. Irfaan Ali met with Masai Michael Ujiri OC, Vice Chairman and President of the Toronto Raptors, and Co-Founder of Giants of Africa, at the OVO Athletic Centre, the team’s state-of-the-art training facility.

According to a release, President Ali and Ujiri discussed ways in which the 2019 NBA champions can contribute to the growth of basketball in Guyana.

Their discussions focused on key areas such as the development of sports facilities, the organization of coaching clinics, talent identification programs, and the promotion of grassroots basketball initiatives in the country.

Beyond their discussions on Guyana, the leaders also explored a broader Caribbean initiative aimed at boosting basketball across the region, leveraging the Raptors’ expertise and experience to inspire and nurture young talent.

As part of this collaboration, Ujiri is expected to lead a delegation to Guyana later this year to advance these initiatives, marking a significant step in strengthening sports development ties between Guyana and Canada.