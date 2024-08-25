One dead, several wounded after drive-by shooting at D’Urban Street

– Car used located

Kaieteur News – One man was confirmed dead and several others hospitalized with gunshot injuries following a drive-by shooting at D’Urban Street, Georgetown, police said on Saturday.

The shooting took place around 05:45hrs that morning and resulted in the death of Anthony Havercome, a 40-year-old vendor from South Ruimveldt, Georgetown, who was reportedly riddled with bullets.

Hospitalized with gunshot wounds are, Travis Ceres, a 25-year-old vendor from East La Penitence, Teon Allen, 38 of Sophia, Stanley Matthews, a 31-year-old labourer of Sophia, Destra Authur, 33, another vendor and a resident of East La Penitence, Lenox Wayne, 39, a security guard of Turkeyen.

Ceres sustained a gunshot wound to his lower abdomen, Allen, an individual who is no stranger to the law, one to his shoulder. Matthews received two, one to the left hand and another in the left thigh. Authur was shot in the left leg while Wayne was shot to his right thigh and hand.

Detectives learnt that the victims might have been attending an “All Black Party” at V’s Flavour Delight, located at 23 D’Urban Street, Lodge. At around 05:00hrs on Saturday, however, police closed off the party but some persons continued to drink in front of the location.

The host of the event, Keon Aaron said that he was checking off his bar when he heard several gunshots. While finding out what where it came from, he reportedly saw a black car speeding in western direction from the location. He then saw several bloodied individuals being placed in vehicles and rushed away to the city hospital.

Ranks subsequently made checks at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where they learnt that several persons were shot and one of them killed during a shooting at the location.

Kaieteur News later learnt that there was one more victim of the shooting, a miner, Lloyd Roberts, of Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

He sustained gunshot wounds to his right chest and left hip; some believe that Roberts might have been the real target of the drive-by. Roberts is presently receiving treatment at a private hospital.

Further investigations by police led them to locating the car believed to be the one used in the shooting.

It was reportedly found at parked on the eastern carriageway of Manatee Place, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

“The vehicle was processed and photographed by the CID team, and eleven 9mm spent shells, along with one .223 spent shell, were found in the front and back seats of the car,” police said while adding that “two suspected bullet holes were seen in the lower right back passenger door, and what appears to be a graze from a bullet to the left side back just above the gas tank”. Police were able to track down the owner of the vehicle, a woman identified as Coleen Burrowes, a 33-year-old businesswoman.

She told investigators that the car was stolen from her around 04:00hrs on Saturday by two men on a XR-Honda motorcycle at Victor and D’Urban Streets, Georgetown.

The woman claimed that she was in the company of her cousin in the car and had stopped the vehicle there to urinate when the men rode up to her.

Burrowes continued that the pillion rider dismounted the motorcycle, pointed a gun at her while demanding that she gave them the car.

Fearful for her life, she, along with the other occupants of the car exited the car, and the armed man entered and drove it away while his accomplice followed behind on the motorcycle.

She immediately went to the East La Penitence Police Station, where a report that the car was stolen from her.

Investigations are ongoing.