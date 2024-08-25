Latest update August 25th, 2024 12:59 AM

Britton, Lewis Wentz gives Guyana perfect start

Aug 25, 2024 Sports

Terron Wintz receives his medal after winning his encounter against Barbadian Jaheem Estwick

2024 Ronald Wilson Memorial Boxing Championship…

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana made a perfect 3-0 start at the Ronald Wilson Memorial Boxing Championship in Barbados, following convincing wins on Friday’s opening night.

The victorious Guyanese were Keyon Britton, Colin Lewis, and Terron Wintz. Britton, who was unable to compete at the recently concluded Caribbean Schoolboys Championship owing to a lack of an opponent, defeated Aaron Cadogan of Barbados via decision in the 46-48 kg category.

Lewis defeated Barbadian Peter Murray via first-round referee stoppage in their 60-63.5 kg lightweight encounter. Meanwhile, Wintz out-boxed Barbadian Jaheem Estwick in their 63.5-67 kg welterweight encounter.

Guyana’s other two representatives, Shakquain James and world-rated light heavyweight pugilist Desmond Amsterdam, were slated to enter the squared circle last night. James was slated to compete against Estwick, while Amsterdam will pencil in to oppose Charles Cox of Barbados.

Similarly, Lewis was slated to return to action against Maxime Alexandre of Martinique. The team is being supervised by Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) Technical Director Terrence Poole and coach Steel Crawford.

Meanwhile, GBA President Steve Ninvalle said, “The fruits of our labor, essentially our continued success, are based on the developmental structures that have been employed by the association primarily at the nursery strata. We are elated at the team’s immediate success and envision and anticipate additional triumphs. This position is not one of arrogance but rather a posture and disposition rooted in expectation given our investment in the sport.”

He further said, “The GBA will continue to provide avenues and opportunities, especially of the regional and international persuasion, to ensure the continued growth of our fighters, which will have a cascading influence on the local fraternity.”

