NAREI, CAPA inked MoUs to expand agricultural interventions

Kaieteur News – The National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI) and the Caribbean Agricultural Productivity Improvement Activity (CAPA) on Thursday signed two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) that ensure continued success and expansion of key agricultural interventions locally.

CAPA, a project funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and implemented by Improving Economies for Stronger Communities (IESC), is dedicated to improving agricultural productivity and market efficiencies across the Caribbean.

The two new memoranda signed on Thursday at the Grand Coastal Hotel, Le Ressouvenir, East Coast Demerara, extend the list of official collaborators in Guyana to three. During the ceremony, Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha noted that the MoU provides a structured framework that will support the nation in achieving its 25 by 2025 food security goal.

He said the $5.3 million initiative will help stakeholders in the industry by promoting the use of market-driven agricultural practices and technologies. The minister explained that it would also give them easier access to domestic and regional markets. “We are working to have a level playing field in the Caribbean, although we are having international agencies helping us to boost the capacity…and to improve production and productivity, we are also working from the technical side to improve trade relations between member state so that we can satisfy the demands of our market,” Minister Mustapha stressed.

The focus on increasing productivity, building buyers’ capacity and improving farm-level extension systems speaks directly to the core of Guyana’s national agenda for agricultural development. Minister Mustapha believes that the new pact will embrace an integrated approach across the entire agricultural value chain, improving the capability of suppliers, extension workers, processors, wholesalers and even regional development partners.

“We are moving in the right direction. In order to achieve sustainable growth, we must first equip our farmers with the knowledge, tools and resources they need to thrive in an increasingly competitive global market,” the agriculture minister emphasised. According to him, the project also introduced the use of bees’ starch and innovative products designed to extend the shelf life of produce, underscoring the dedication to integrating new technology that can reduce post-harvest losses and increase the value of agriculture output.

Meanwhile, USAID’s Project Management Specialist Durwin Humphrey underscored that the MoU is a critical step towards building a strong coalition aimed at leveraging the strengths of partners. He was adamant that the collaboration would reduce duplication efforts, create synergies, and strategically deploy resources to address some of the pressing issues of local producers.

Humphrey said USAID looks forward to the real impact of this structured mechanism over the next few months. (DPI)