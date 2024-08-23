Male nurse found dead in hotel room

…colleague says he was recovering from dengue fever

Kaieteur News – A male nurse was found dead on Thursday morning in a hotel room on Main Street, New Amsterdam, Berbice and one of his colleagues said he was recovering from dengue fever.

Dead is Wilton Longford Benn, a 63-year-old Public Health Nurse from Lot 82 William Street, Kitty, Georgetown. Police said in a press release said that about 09:02hrs Thursday, ranks responded to a report of a body found motionless at the hotel. Upon arrival, ranks located the body of Benn in room 238. Emergency medical services were called to the scene and, whilst on the ground, pronounced Benn dead at the location. The cause of death is currently under investigation and is to be determined by a post-mortem examination.

According to Holly Trim, a 38-year-old Public Health Nurse, she and Benn are attached to the Maternal and Child Health Department, Ministry of Health. Ms. Trim further mentioned that Benn was recovering from dengue fever. She noted that she and Benn went to Berbice on Wednesday to do a supervisory visit to the different health facilities to see how they are managing the new HPV vaccine.

At about 08:45hrs Thursday, a driver for the Ministry of Health went to the hotel to pick up Benn and Trim, who was also staying in a separate room in the hotel to take them to Corentyne to conduct their supervisory visit. Ms. Trim and the driver both knocked on Benn’s room door but got no answer. As such, the driver broke the door, and upon entering, they saw Benn lying motionless in his room. The emergency medical team and the police were informed subsequently. Investigations are ongoing.