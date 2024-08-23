Guyanese & Chinese firms competing for Kato, Moruca hospital projects

Kaieteur News – Two Guyanese construction companies are among four bidders vying for the contracts to construct the state-of-the-art hospitals at Kato in Region Eight and at Moruca in Region One.

It was reported that the Ministry of Health previously tendered for the design and build of the new Kato and Moruca hospitals.

According to information released by the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), among the three bidders who applied for the Moruca project are PCI – Sinopharmintl Consortium (China), China Sinopharm International Corp, Sinohydro Bureau 10 Company Ltd, Powerchina International Group Limited; Sheriff Construction Inc. (Guyana); and Shandong Hi-Speed Dejian Group Inc (China).

For the Kato hospital, the four bidders who bid are PCI – Sinopharmintl Consortium (China); Sheriff Construction Inc.; Zeco Group of Services Inc (Guyana), in joint venture with EJ Engineering & Construction Consultant Ltd (T&T), and Construction Services & Supplies (T&T); and Shandong Hi-Speed Dejian Group Inc. (China).

It should be noted that all the bidders have submitted their technical and financial proposals to NPATB in relation to the projects.

Kaieteur News reported that the Kato and Moruca Hospital projects are being funded through a loan from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

The ministry in its tender document stated that the Government of Guyana received financing from the Inter-American Development Bank under the Health Care Network Strengthening in Guyana project and intends to use part of the proceeds to fund the hospital projects.

This publication had reported that the US$97 million IDB loan secured by the Guyana Government in December 2022, forms part of a broader effort to strengthen the nation’s healthcare network under the Conditional Credit Line for Investment Projects (CCLIP). The comprehensive programme aims to bolster the capacity of seven hospitals across various regions, including key hinterland areas and urban centers.

According to reports, the loan will be used to improve the health of the Guyanese population through increased access, quality, and efficiency of health services by improving health outcomes associated with low and high complexity procedures.

This will be done by expanding the capacity of strategic hospitals, by extending coverage of diagnostic, medical consultation, and patient management services, inclusive of the country’s hinterlands, through digital health; and by increasing the efficiency of the public health system, by strengthening key logistic, management, and support processes and inputs.

The project is also expected to target infrastructure improvement and expansion in seven priority hospitals, namely the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), the New Amsterdam Regional Hospital (NARH) and the Linden Hospital Complex (LHC), as well as four District Hospitals located in the hinterland (Moruca, Kamarang, Kato, and Lethem).

Kaieteur News understands that the state-of-the-art facility for Moruca is set to feature a modern medical laboratory, and a 24-hour operated Accident and Emergency Unit among other facilities. The site for the new hospital has already been identified and it is located at 3 Miles, Moruca.

As for the hospital at Kato, it is set to benefit residents of that Village and neighbouring communities and will consist of 75 beds, a modern medical laboratory, and a 24-hour operated Accident and Emergency Unit. The world-class health facility is set to be completed by the end of 2025 or the first half of 2026.