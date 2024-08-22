Roraima Airways/Nexgen Golf Academy to host first National Hole-in-one Challenge

Kaieteur News – The West Side Golf Course will come alive soon as a recent collaboration between the Nexgen Golf Academy/Guyana Golf Association (GGA) and Roraima Airways Limited will see pros vying for top prizes in the first ever national Hole-in-one championships.

The move was confirmed recently by Roraima Airways Limited boss, Captain Gerry Gouveia and GGA president Aleem Hussain, following the two entities teaming up to bring more exposure to the sport.

This landmark event would offer golfers across the country an exciting opportunity to showcase their skills and compete for extraordinary prizes at the Westside Golf Course. The National Hole-in-One Challenge promises not only a thrilling competition, but exceptional rewards as well.

Prizes on offer in this prestigious event include an unforgettable trip to Kaieteur Falls on a Roraima Airways aircraft; a day trip to Arrowpoint Resort; and cash prizes, beverages, and the ultimate bragging rights in the golfing community.

The National Hole-in-One Challenge is open to golfers of all skill levels, making it an inclusive event that encourages widespread participation. Beginners would play from a different distance in order to allow them equal opportunity to participate and win.

Participants can expect a day filled with food, music, competitive spirit, and the chance to win incredible prizes.

Captain Gerry Gouveia, who also serves as the country’s National Security Advisor and is a prominent figure in the aviation and tourism sectors, in expressing enthusiasm for the event, has said, “This collaboration represents a significant step forward for the development of golf as a tourism product in Guyana. We aim to create a memorable experience for participants and spectators alike while promoting the sport and the natural beauty of our country”.

“Over the past few years, the Guyana Tourism Authority has been actively engaged with Mr. Hussain to develop golf as a sports tourism activity, and we at Roraima Airways recognize the tremendous benefits that will come to Guyana via sports tourism.”

Westside Golf Course, with its challenging Island Green, is the perfect venue for this high-stakes competition. The innovative course design was featured in the world-renowned Golf Architecture Magazine, showcasing Aleem Hussain as the only Guyanese-born golf course designer.

Hussain also heads Nexgen Golf, leaders in innovative golf experiences, who would bring their expertise to ensure a professionally managed and exciting event.

“This event is not just about the competition; it’s about bringing the community together and celebrating the sport of golf,” Philip Haynes, General Manager of Westside Golf Course, has said. “We are proud to partner with Captain Gouveia at Roraima Airways and Nexgen Golf to make this event a reality.”

Roraima Airways is a leading aviation and tourism company in Guyana. It is known for its exceptional service and commitment to promoting the country’s natural wonders.

Westside Golf Course is the newest golfing destination in Guyana. It offers a unique and challenging course for golfers of all levels.