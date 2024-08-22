Chinese doctor leads complex liver surgery at GPHC

Kaieteur News – The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) on Wednesday announced the successful completion of the first laparoscopic liver resection in the hospital’s history. The ground-breaking procedure was performed by Dr. Zhao Chang Yong, head of the 19th China Medical Team, in collaboration with GPHC’s Dr. Adhikar Ramjoo and Dr. Andrea Kissoon, GPHC said in a press release.

This team of surgeons executed the complex surgery on a 49-year-old female patient diagnosed with colorectal cancer liver metastasis. Liver metastases, occurs in approximately 15%-25% of patients with colorectal cancer and is the leading cause of mortality in these patients.

Without intervention, fewer than 5%of patients survive beyond five years, GPHC said. It added that surgical resection is considered the most effective treatment for liver metastases, offering patients the only potential cure through complete tumour removal. The success of such surgeries depends on various factors, including tumour size, location, and extent, and can involve either open surgery or minimally invasive laparoscopic techniques. The goal is to remove as much of the tumour as possible while preserving healthy tissue, ultimately improving patient-survival outcomes.

Despite its benefits, surgical resection for liver metastases is underutilized in many regions due to limited access to surgical expertise and resources. Laparoscopic techniques, in particular, offer reduced recovery times and lower postoperative complications, but these are rarely practiced in settings with limited infrastructure and training.

In July 2024, under Dr. Zhao’s leadership and as part of the recently concluded China Medical Team Surgery Week, GPHC witnessed its first laparoscopic resection of two liver segments. The patient, initially seen in May 2024, underwent diagnostic imaging, which revealed a solitary metastatic liver tumour. After receiving neoadjuvant chemotherapy to shrink the tumour, subsequent imaging confirmed the tumour’s reduction, making the patient eligible for surgical intervention.

The laparoscopic hepatic segmentectomy was performed using advanced instruments and equipment supplied by the China Medical Team. The operation successfully removed the tumour, achieving grossly negative margins, and the patient is recovering well. This complex procedure not only saved a life but also provided invaluable training opportunities for GPHC’s surgical residents.

Additionally, this milestone exemplifies the power of international collaboration and highlights the transformative impact such partnerships can have on healthcare delivery. The China Medical Team’s collaboration with GPHC has significantly advanced the hospital’s surgical capabilities, demonstrating the potential for improved patient outcomes through continued cooperation. The patient has since been discharged and is recovering at home, with follow-up treatment planned. The success of this intervention has significantly reduced the patient’s tumour burden, offering a greatly improved prognosis. GPHC said it remains committed to advancing medical care and improving patients’ outcome through innovative procedures, international partnerships, and the continuous education of its medical staff.