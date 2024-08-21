Three Guyanese referees selected for CFU U14 Challenge Series

Kaieteur Sports – Three Guyanese referees—Kenisha Prescott, Brandon Cyrus, and Safiya Goulding—have been selected to officiate at the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Boys Under-14 Challenge Series, taking place in Trinidad and Tobago from August 16 to 24.

According to the Guyana Football Federation, this achievement highlights the effectiveness of their rigorous training programmes, which are designed to develop referees of the highest calibre, capable of performing at regional and international levels.

“After completing intensive training and fitness sessions, these officials have demonstrated exceptional skill and promise, earning them the opportunity to gain valuable experience at this prestigious tournament,” the GFF said.

The CFU Challenge Series, a highly competitive biannual event, serves as a key development platform, showcasing young football talent from across the Caribbean.

Kenisha Prescott, who recently officiated at the CONCACAF Girls Under-15 Championship in Costa Rica, is one of the standout referees recognized for her hard work and dedication. She attributes her growth and success to the GFF’s training programs, which have helped her elevate her officiating to new heights.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to be here to showcase my talent, which will help me to elevate to the next level,” Prescott shared. She added, “I set realistic short-term goals and try to achieve them. So I would try in each tournament, I would try to reach the semifinals or finals. And once I achieved that goal, it would aid me in achieving my larger goal, which is to attend a Gold Cup, a World Cup,” Prescott said.

Brandon Cyrus, who has been officiating for approximately seven years, is another referee who has greatly benefited from the GFF’s structured development programs. Acknowledging the importance of mentorship and guidance provided by the Federation, Cyrus said, “Firstly, I need to acknowledge the fact that the opportunity of even being here is a very special thing to me…

None of this would be possible for me without my mentors… These people have helped craft me and shaped me in such a way that I am ready to take on any obstacles ahead.” He emphasized, “What I have to say to the others home, it’s not impossible. So I invite you to have a clear mind and be ready, have a good work ethic, and it’s always possible to achieve any goal.”

At just 19 years old, Safiya Goulding represents the future of refereeing in Guyana. Despite her young age, she has already begun to make her mark by officiating in the Elite League.

Her selection for the CFU Challenge Series is a clear indication of her potential and the effectiveness of the GFF’s training programs. “For me, being at this tournament, it’s a very big deal… What motivates me is seeing other referees develop. And I always tell myself that, hey, I want to meet this level. So I have to work towards meeting this level.” She advised her colleagues back home, “Just to stay focused, stay motivated… Just keep working towards what you want, and you will see the opportunities that they have out here for you.”

The GFF is committed to continuing its investment in the development of referees across Guyana, ensuring that they are not only prepared to officiate at regional events like the CFU Challenge Series, but also ready to take on international assignments. The Federation’s goal is to produce world-class officials who can represent Guyana with pride and professionalism on the global stage.