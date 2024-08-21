Latest update August 21st, 2024 12:59 AM

GWI says water quality, supply improving in Central Georgetown 

Aug 21, 2024 News

Images showing the water samples taken on August 20, 2024, from various areas in Central Georgetown which indicate improvements in the clarity of the water

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) said there has been a steady improvement of the water quality in Central Georgetown since the press briefing held August 15, 2024, where the company outlined the challenges experienced at its Shelterbelt operations.

“As daily monitoring and water quality testing continue, the results have shown continuous improvements in the quality and supply,” GWI said in a press release. According to the water company while some areas such as Stabroek, Regent Street, Hadfield and Alberttown are showing high levels of water clarity, other areas at the further end of the distribution network including Kitty and Charlestown are experiencing gradual improvements.

In response, GWI has dispatched technical teams and is aggressively flushing the network to improve the clarity of the water. “GWI remains committed and is working assiduously to ensure the situation continues to improve so residents can have access to better quality of water,” the statement added.

