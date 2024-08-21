FARMSUP Flagship Road Race Cycling event returns on Sunday

Latest update August 21st, 2024 12:59 AM
Aug 21, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The highly anticipated FARMSUP Cycle Road Race, sponsored by Farm Supplies Limited (FARMSUP), is set to pedal off this Sunday, August 25, promising an exciting and competitive event for both participants and spectators.
The race will see cyclists from various categories including Junior’s, Senior’s Veteran’s, Over-50 and Category Four races, competing along a challenging route from McDoom to Timehri and back.
The event will commence at 7:00 AM, with the cyclists rolling off from the FARMSUP building located in Rome, McDoom. Participants will start on the Rome Access Road before making a left onto the McDoom Public Road, signaling the official ‘roll start’ of the race.
The route is designed to test the endurance and skill of the cyclists. The Junior category participants will turn back at the Soesdyke Junction, while the Senior and other categories will continue further to the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (Roundabout) before making their way back to Georgetown.
On the return leg, cyclists will navigate the connecting road at Plantation Diamond, near DSL Cash and Carry Store, making a right turn before proceeding onto the Hero’s Highway.
As the race nears its conclusion, the cyclists will make a left turn at the penultimate roundabout near the Jaguar statue, with the finish line positioned along the final stretch of road.
Lots of individual prizes will be up for grabs. Cash prizes will also be awarded to the top six riders; First place stands at $20,000 (Senior), $15,000 (Vets), $12,000 (Junior’s), and $15,000 (Cat4). Second place finishers will be rewarded as follows; $15,000 (Senior’s), 12,000 (Vets and Cat4), $10,000 (Over 50) and $8000 (Junior’s). Third place purse starts at $10,000 (Senior’s), $9,000 (Cat4 and Vets) and $9,000 (Over 50).
Participants are advised to arrive at the FARMSUP building at least 30 minutes before the official start time. This precaution is in place to avoid any delays due to the “Jamzone” activity scheduled for the same day, which may cause increased traffic in the area.
