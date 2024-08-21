CWI to hold election for Vice President on September 20

Latest update August 21st, 2024 12:59 AM
Aug 21, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – On Thursday, August 8, 2024, at a Board of Directors meeting, in consideration of the recent judicial pronouncement from the High Court of Guyana concerning the challenge to the Vice President’s election initiated by the Guyana Cricket Board, the decision was made to have the re-elections as soon as possible.
This decision means that Azim Bassarath has vacated the office of Vice President for CWI.
Commenting on the Board’s position, CWI President Dr Kishore Shallow said, “This situation presents an invaluable opportunity to strengthen the CWI Memorandum and Articles of Association. Over time, policies and frameworks will always be tested. As a Board, we must remain open-minded and committed to evolving in all aspects; this circumstance is a testament to such fact.”.
The CWI President continued, “I am particularly grateful for the level of cooperation and professionalism in which Mr. Bassarath has handled this matter, and therefore extend my gratitude to him for such.”
Pursuant to the CWI Articles of Association, a Special Meeting of Members will be convened on September 20, 2024, for the sole purpose of electing a new Vice President.
CWI reaffirms its unwavering commitment to democratic principles and transparency. The forthcoming election will be conducted with the highest standards of fairness and in alignment with CWI’s core values.
Exxon is fast becoming Guyana’s Landlord.
Aug 21, 2024Kaieteur Sports – Zion Hickerson claimed his first U10 USTA Junior Circuit Title at Court Sense Training Center in Bogota, New Jersey. In the final, he defeated Rahul Bedekar 4-0 after a tough...
Aug 21, 2024
Aug 21, 2024
Aug 21, 2024
Aug 21, 2024
Aug 21, 2024
Kaieteur News – There was a time when you wanted bargains on food on sale at the markets all you had to do was to wait... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Everyone’s heart should cry out for the people of Union Island, Carriacou,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]