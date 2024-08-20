President’s College for $386M expansion

Kaieteur News – Education Minister Priya Manickchand on Monday officially turned the sod for the construction of a new $386M teachers’ block at President’s College, Golden Grove, East Coast Demerara.

This ceremony marks the commencement of a major project aimed at enhancing the educational infrastructure of the institution. The construction contract has been awarded to Jaspal Mohabir of Mohabir’s Construction, with an expected completion timeline of 12 months, the Education Ministry said in a release.

The modern two-story block will be designed to improve both the teaching and learning environments, the release added. The ground floor will feature nine state-of-the-art classrooms, a sanitary block, and an administrative office, while the upper level will boast eleven additional classrooms and a comprehensive library. Furthermore, the integration of modern science laboratories into the new building will significantly enhance the college’s science curriculum, providing students with innovative hands-on learning opportunities, the ministry said. In her remarks at the sod-turning ceremony, Minister Manickchand emphasised the importance of investing in education and infrastructure. She noted that the new teachers’ block will not only address the immediate needs for modern educational facilities but also lay the groundwork for future advancements in teaching and learning.