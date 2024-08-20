Maurice Solomon & Co. Golf Tournament: Persaud, Zeplaki and Sookram share the spoils

Kaieteur Sports – On Sunday last, the Lusignan Golf Club hosted the highly anticipated Maurice Solomon & Co. Golf Tournament, drawing some of the region’s finest golfing talent. The competition, known for its challenging course and competitive field, did not disappoint as players battled both the elements and each other for top honors.

The tournament featured a diverse range of participants, with categories that allowed golfers of varying handicaps to compete on an even playing field. The event underscored the skill, perseverance, and sportsmanship that the Lusignan Golf Club is renowned for, while also highlighting the growing prominence of golf in Guyana.

Tournament Results

In the 0-14 handicap category, Avinash Persaud emerged as the top performer with a Gross score of 74 and a Net score of 71 after a Handicap of 3. Close on his heels was Munaff Arjune, who finished second with a Gross of 82 and a Net score of 72 after a Handicap of 10. Bridgelall Harry secured third place with a Gross of 87 and a Net score of 73 after a Handicap of 14.

The 15-28 handicap category witnessed a fiercely competitive field. Sam Zeplaki clinched first place with a remarkable Net score of 68 after a Gross of 84 and a Handicap of 16. Chatterpaul Deo followed in second place with a Gross of 87 and a Net score of 71, adjusting for his Handicap of 16. Bholoram Deo rounded off the top three with a Gross of 87 and a Net score of 73, factoring in a Handicap of 19.

In the Ladies category, Christine Sookram delivered a commendable performance with a Gross score of 91 and a Net score of 81 after a Handicap of 10.

At the end of the results there was also a card raffle in which Gavin Todd won a prize compliments of FROGGY’S Grill.

The tournament was a clear demonstration of the participants’ dedication to the sport, as well as the meticulous preparation by the Lusignan Golf Club. The course was in fair condition, providing the perfect backdrop for a day of competitive and enjoyable golf.

As the tournament concluded, participants and spectators alike reflected on the success of the event, which not only celebrated the talents of its winners but also highlighted the vibrant golfing community in Guyana.