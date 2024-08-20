John excels to win third stage

33rd Tour Cycliste de Guiana…

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Cycling Federation reported the current standings of our local cyclist riding as Team Guyana following the completion of Stages 2 and 3 in the 33rd Tour Cycliste de Guiana.

The team continues to demonstrate resilience and competitive spirit as they progress through this prestigious nine-stage race.

Stage 2 Recap

Briton John delivered a solid performance, finishing 33rd in Stage 2, maintaining his position in the race while Curtis Dey completed the stage in 56th place, showcasing his endurance and determination.

The remaining Team Guyana cyclists finished in the latter part of the stage, continuing their efforts in this challenging competition.

Stage 3 Recap

John achieved a remarkable victory in Stage 3, crossing the finish line in first place. This outstanding performance highlights his skill and strategy, marking a significant achievement for Team Guyana in this year’s Tour.

The results for the other Team Guyana riders in Stage 3 were still pending confirmation at the time of this release.

The victory in Stage 3 by John is a proud moment for Guyana, reflecting the hard work and dedication of the entire team. The Guyana Cycling Federation is confident that this success will motivate the team to continue performing strongly in the upcoming stages.

The Tour Cycliste de Guiana remains a challenging and competitive event and Team Guyana is committed to giving their best as the race progresses. The Federation extends its gratitude to all supporters and sponsors who have contributed to the team’s journey.