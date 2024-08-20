Latest update August 20th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Decomposed body of man found at Henrietta

Aug 20, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – Police are investigating the discovery of a decomposed body at Henrietta, Essequibo Coast.

In a press release police said at about 09:40hrs Monday a 64-year-old resident of Henrietta reported to the Anna Regina Police Station that he was getting a foul smell emanating from an abandoned house located north of his yard. As such, he went and made checks and observed the body of a man in a decomposing state. Ranks of the Divisional Headquarters at Anna Regina and crime scene technicians visited the scene. The body, observed to be about 60 per cent decomposed, was photographed and escorted to the Suddie Public Hospital, where it was officially pronounced dead by a doctor on duty.

The body is at the Suddie Hospital Mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination. Investigators were told that the deceased man had no fixed place of abode.

Investigations are ongoing.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | August. 16th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Exxon is fast becoming Guyana’s Landlord.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Guyana extends its Boxing C/ship record with 7th title

Guyana extends its Boxing C/ship record with 7th title

Aug 20, 2024

…Niles, Bancroft cop Best Boxer accolades Kaieteur Sports – Guyana’s Chance Niles, Ezekiel Bancroft, Ken Harvey, and company led the host to their seventh Winfield Braithwaite Caribbean...
Read More
John excels to win third stage

John excels to win third stage

Aug 20, 2024

Maurice Solomon & Co. Golf Tournament: Persaud, Zeplaki and Sookram share the spoils

Maurice Solomon & Co. Golf Tournament:...

Aug 20, 2024

President Ali and Lennox Cush to lead teams in Cricket for Charity

President Ali and Lennox Cush to lead teams in...

Aug 20, 2024

CWI announces T20I Squad for home series

CWI announces T20I Squad for home series

Aug 19, 2024

RHT NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour team to lead RHT 54th anniversary celebrations

RHT NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour team to lead RHT...

Aug 19, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • The pandemic of disorder

    Kaieteur News – In Guyana where the clamor of development rings out like a hopeful hymn, a dissonant note has begun... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]