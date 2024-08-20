Decomposed body of man found at Henrietta

Latest update August 20th, 2024 12:59 AM
Aug 20, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – Police are investigating the discovery of a decomposed body at Henrietta, Essequibo Coast.
In a press release police said at about 09:40hrs Monday a 64-year-old resident of Henrietta reported to the Anna Regina Police Station that he was getting a foul smell emanating from an abandoned house located north of his yard. As such, he went and made checks and observed the body of a man in a decomposing state. Ranks of the Divisional Headquarters at Anna Regina and crime scene technicians visited the scene. The body, observed to be about 60 per cent decomposed, was photographed and escorted to the Suddie Public Hospital, where it was officially pronounced dead by a doctor on duty.
The body is at the Suddie Hospital Mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination. Investigators were told that the deceased man had no fixed place of abode.
Investigations are ongoing.
