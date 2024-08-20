A first for Guyana Dr. Euclid A. Rose First Guyanese-Caribbean Scholar to write a Comprehensive Manuscript on American Presidency

Dear Editor,

On the subject of writing, the author’s position is that good writing starts with honesty, outstanding research and excellent analysis. He says that a lot can be expressed with a few simple and honest words that a set of pretentious words cannot do.

But occasionally, the author writes: a great manuscript is often written about someone great, and that great someone is Barack Hussein Obama 11, the 44th President of the United States. And that great manuscript, he emphasizes is ‘A Race to the Finish Line: The Election of Barack Hussein Obama 11 as the First Black President of the United States’ written by Dr. Euclid A. Rose, professor at the City University of New York. Dr. Rose is the first Guyanese-Caribbean Scholar to write a comprehensive text book on the Presidency of the United States.

Dr. Rose’s research is breathtaking in that it traces Obama’s life from his birth in Honolulu, Hawaii, on August 4, 1961, to Seattleand to Jakarta, Indonesia, where he learned Bahasa Indonesia–the official and national language of Indonesia. Dr. Rose’s penetrating and captivating work examines the forces that shaped Obama’s early life; it provides a definitive account of his formative years, which made him the man he became. After graduating from Punahou High School, a private, elite all-white academy in Honolulu, Obama attended Occidental College in California, for two years and then transferred to Columbia University in New York and to Harvard Law School where he was elected the first black President of the prestigious Harvard Law Review Journal.

A Race to the Finish Line is a brilliant analysis of the struggles that Barrack Obama overcame to be elected the first black President of the United States in 2008. It is intellectually stimulating and insightful and presents fresh insights into Obama’s life, his tumultuous upbringing as a young man of mixed race who was raised exclusively by his white mother and grandparents and his marriage to Michelle Robinson in Chicago in 1992. The book vividly describes Obama’s work as a community organizer on the South Side of Chicago before he ventured into politics. He was elected a State Senator of Illinois from 1997 to 2004, and was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2004.Four years later in 2008 he was elected the first black President of the United States.

Finally, A Race to the Finish Line assesses how African Americans rose from the depths of poverty, racial discrimination, and the brutality of slavery to be elected to the highest office in America. It explores the phenomenon of Barack Obama belonging to two different worlds—one black, the other white. It is one of the most powerful books of self-discovery with illuminating insights into race, class, culture, ethnicity, and politics in America. Rose’s epic work is a rich tapestry of a life little known or understood prior to his announcement to seek the presidency of the United States in 2007. It tells the human story of a man—Barack Hussain Obama—who changed the course of history and the world in a way that no one else can and no one expected or could have predicted.

The book is a classic narrative drawn from hundreds of interviews, including several of President Obama’s advisers, friends, and classmates and a trove of articles, journals, and other documents. It is a groundbreaking and multigenerational manuscript; that providers readers with a richly textured account of President Obama’s life who tried to make sense of his existence as he prepared for his political career. It is a beautifully written and credible book that tells the human story of a man—Barack Hussain Obama—who changed the course of history and the world in a way that no one else can and no one expected. Rose’s work is a bold and ambitious undertaking, and we are confident and most certain that it will provoke debates among students and scholars in America and around the world. It is a pleasure to read.

Regards,

Aubrey Reteymer