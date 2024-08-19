Keller Williams Guyana to host real estate summit in Georgetown

Kaieteur News – Keller Williams Guyana, in collaboration with ALA Strategic and the Ghana Chamber of Commerce Guyana, is set to host, “Connect: Real Estate Mega Summit” on September 6, 2024, at the Marriott Guyana in Georgetown.

The summit is expected to attract top real estate professionals, investors, developers, and key stakeholders from across the Caribbean, USA, Canada, Ghana, Latin America, and beyond.

This event aims to foster collaboration both locally and internationally, offering a platform for industry leaders to share insights and explore the numerous opportunities within Guyana’s rapidly expanding real estate market. Participants will have the opportunity to engage with influential figures in the industry, discuss future developments, and establish strategic partnerships to drive growth and innovation.

At the core of Connect, Real Estate Mega Summit is the real estate agents who play a crucial role in driving the industry forward. This event is designed with them in mind, offering unparalleled opportunities to expand their networks, showcase their expertise, and connect with potential clients and partners. The summit will empower agents to take center stage, highlighting their vital contribution to the growth and success of Guyana’s real estate market.

“We’re excited to bring global real estate professionals to this groundbreaking event in Guyana. It’s unique chance to forge partnerships and explore the potential of Guyana’s market. With confirmed agents and key players from the Oil & Gas and diplomatic sectors, attendees will engage directly with influential entities and gain insight into the country’s next major developments,” said Stefan John, Operating Principal of Keller Williams Guyana.

The summit will feature an impressive lineup of speakers, panel discussions, and networking opportunities, making it a must-attend event for anyone involved in the real estate sector.

Keller Williams Guyana is a franchise of Keller Williams Inc., the largest real estate franchise brokerage in the world. The company provides top-tier services to clients and partners, helping them navigate and capitalize on the immense opportunities within this rapidly expanding market. For more information about the event and to register, please visit: (http://www.kwguyana.com/kw-mega-summit).