John and Dey impress on First Stage

33rd Tour Cycliste de Guiana…

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Cycling Federation has reported, that the local cyclists riding as Team Guyana in the 33rd Tour Cycliste de Guiana, are highlighted in 37th and 65th positions after the completion of Stage 1.

The stage, which took place on Saturday, featured a challenging 90.4-mile route with 112 starters that tested the endurance and strategy of all participants.

Briton John occupies the 37th top-pack position, just one minute and fourteen seconds (1:14s) minutes behind the leader, demonstrating his strong pacing and tactical awareness.

Curtis Dey, his teammate, demonstrated resilience and tactical riding, finishing close behind his teammates in 65th position and an identical time of 1:14 minutes behind the leader.

Christopher Griffith displayed consistent effort, crossing the line with a solid time that kept him in the race while Paul Chooweenam, the veteran, finished in the latter half of the peloton.

Alex Mendes also managed a commendable finish despite challenging conditions on the bike.

Overall, Team Guyana have positioned themselves competitively after the first stage, with all riders successfully completing the stage and remaining in contention as the race progresses.

The team’s performance has set a strong foundation for the upcoming stages and the cyclists are determined to build on this momentum.

As the Tour Cycliste de Guiana continues, Team Guyana remains focused on improving their standings and showcasing the talent and determination that have brought them to this prestigious event.

The GCF extends its gratitude to all supporters and well-wishers and looks forward to continued success in the upcoming stages.