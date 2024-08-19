David Martins passes on

Kaieteur News – Legendary Guyanese singer, David Martins died Sunday afternoon after a period of illness. His wife, Annette Arjoon in a Facebook post said:” Eternally grateful to have shared fifteen years of unconditional love, support and especially shared passions for everything Guyanese with my soulmate.” Known for his many hit songs including “Not a blade a grass” which resonated across the Caribbean, the singer’s work was however not limited to English and Caribbean –style genres but is also rooted in Latin Culture—something inherently intertwined in his lineage. Guyanese on social media last night celebrated his life’s work and expressed condolences to his wife and other relatives.

In a statement, President Irfaan Ali said he is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of “a true Caribbean icon, Dave Martins, whose music was the heartbeat of our region.” Ali said as the leader of the Tradewinds band, Dave captured the essence of the Caribbean spirit and its identity, blending upbeat rhythms with biting satire that spoke to our hearts and minds. The President said his music not only invited “us to laugh at ourselves but also encouraged us to stand tall and be proud of our Guyanese and Caribbean heritage.”

The Guyanese leader said “Not a Blade of Grass,” his timeless anthem, stands as a powerful statement to our nation’s collective resistance against threats to our sovereignty and territorial integrity. “In our moments of challenges, it was Dave’s music that lifted our spirits, reminding us of the strength and resilience we hold as a people and our duty never to surrender an inch of our territory.”

Ali said Dave Martin was more than just a musician; he was a true Caribbean person whose influence extended beyond borders, touching the lives of countless individuals across the region. “His loss is deeply felt, not only in Guyana but throughout the entire Caribbean and in our diaspora.

Whenever his music plays, no matter where you are, it stirs a deep sense of pride in being a Caribbean person. The rhythms and melodies carry the essence of our shared heritage, reminding us of who we are and where we come from,” the President said.

He said Dave Martins’ music connects us to our roots and fills us with a profound love for our Caribbean identity.

“I am confident that while he has passed on, his music will live on. Guyana and the Caribbean are indeed poorer for his passing, but we are infinitely richer for having had the privilege of experiencing his art, his passion, and his deep love for our country and the culture of the Caribbean. Dave Martins will be dearly missed, but his spirit will forever resonate in the rhythms of our Caribbean identity.

I extend my heartfelt condolences to his wife, Annette and to his family, friends and massive following of fans.”