APA warns against hijacking of Toshaos confab

…urges respect for autonomy, self-determination of Indigenous leadership

Kaieteur News – The Amerindian Peoples Association (APA) in welcoming Toshaos and other Indigenous leaders to the National Toshaos Council’s (NTC)

Conference, which opens today warned against the hijacking of the forum for personal agendas, while insisting that it be led by Indigenous Peoples, guided by their priorities and concerns.

“While collaboration is vital, it is equally important that this conference remains a space where Indigenous leaders can advocate for their people and their communities without undue influence,” APA said in a statement on Sunday. The PPP/C Government in the past has used the conference as a political forum to strengthen its electoral support among Amerindians. The government would also often seek to control the movement of the Toshaos while in Georgetown and last year, it prevented many of them from speaking to this newspaper. This year approximately $100 million from the national budget has been set aside for the NTC Conference. The Toshaos’ conference gives village leaders from all across the country a forum to engage the President and government ministers and expand development acute to Amerindian. The conference also gives Indigenous leaders a platform to raise concerns and challenges affecting them.

In its statement, the APA encouraged respect for the autonomy and self-determination of Indigenous leadership and urged support for meaningful dialogue rooted in Indigenous peoples’ voices and lived experiences.

“Let this conference be a true reflection of the unity, resilience, and strength of our communities. We look forward to fruitful discussions, collaborative efforts, and, most importantly, the amplification of the voices of our Toshaos and Indigenous Peoples,” APA said.

According to the APA, this conference is especially critical for Indigenous Peoples as their communities are witnessing rapid changes that require them to be truly part of the decision-making process. “The APA is aware that the National Toshaos Conference is a critical national platform for our leaders to collectively reflect on the progress and the challenges facing their communities as we continue to advocate for the advancement of Indigenous rights and wellbeing.”

The organisation said Toshaos are entrusted with the responsibility of speaking on behalf of their people, and this conference must provide a conducive space for that purpose. “The APA underscores the importance of ensuring that Indigenous leaders can freely express their views, concerns, and solutions regarding the complex issues of their communities, whether related to land rights, environmental threats, or the provision of essential services such as education, healthcare and have the ability to do so in the language that they are most comfortable with.”

Noting the country is at a pivotal time in the ongoing struggle for Indigenous Peoples’ rights, the APA said: “Therefore, we must ensure that this Conference is led by Indigenous Peoples, guided by our priorities and concerns, and not restricted by anyone’s agendas but the communities. While collaboration is vital, it is equally important that this conference remains a space where Indigenous leaders can advocate for their people and their communities without undue influence.”

“The APA encourages respect for the autonomy and self-determination of Indigenous leadership and supports meaningful dialogue rooted in Indigenous peoples’ voices and lived experiences,” the statement concluded.