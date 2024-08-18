Latest update August 18th, 2024 12:59 AM

Man crashes car after failing to obey stop sign

Aug 18, 2024

Kaieteur News – A 52-year-old man identified as Andre Roach on Friday crashed his car into a pick-up after failing to adhere to a stop sign on Lamaha Street, Georgetown.

Police said Roach was driving north along Light Street. However, when he approached Lamaha Street, he did not obey the stop sign and crashed into a vehicle owned by the Ministry of Tourism.

Investigations are ongoing.

