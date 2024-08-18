Latest update August 18th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Hikers Hockey Club returns to Barbados Hockey Festival

Aug 18, 2024 Sports

Hikers Hockey Club’s Masters Team will hunt the Gold at this year's Barbados Hockey Festival

Hikers Hockey Club’s Masters Team will hunt the Gold at this year’s Barbados Hockey Festival

Kaieteur Sports – The Hikers Hockey Club is set to return to the Barbados Hockey Festival, competing in both the Mixed and Masters categories. After a 15-year hiatus, the Hikers made a strong comeback last year, securing silver in the Mixed division. This year, the club has expanded by introducing a Masters Team, bringing together members who have migrated abroad for a reunion centered around their shared passion for field hockey. The 25-player squad will be traveling from the USA, Canada, Brazil, Jamaica, and Guyana. The tour promises to be an exciting, family-oriented experience, combining their love for hockey with socializing.

Recently, the Hikers held a successful Curry-Q and Burgers Lime to raise funds for the tour, and they extend heartfelt thanks to everyone who supported the event, including friends and donors.

A special thanks goes out to their main sponsors, Promo Plus and HDM Labs, for outfitting the team for the festival. The week’s schedule is packed with action. The Hikers Mixed team, led by Guyana’s skillful national player, Jamaraj Assanah, will face off against ABC on Monday at 10:50 AM. The Masters team will be captained by Devin Munroe, who was clinical in Guyana’s Masters team securing silver at the World Masters in London 2024. They will take on All Stars at 5:30 PM.

The club is eager to capture gold and represent Guyana with pride.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | August. 16th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Exxon is fast becoming Guyana’s Landlord.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Local boy Niles conquer St Luican Monrose on opening night

Local boy Niles conquer St Luican Monrose on opening night

Aug 18, 2024

Trinidad, St Lucia also with two wins each Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Boxing Association, in partnership with the National Sports Commission, kicked off its premier Youth Boxing event at the...
Read More
Windies suffer 40-run loss despite late innings fightback from Motie

Windies suffer 40-run loss despite late innings...

Aug 18, 2024

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ National C/ship starts September 5

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ National...

Aug 18, 2024

Hikers Hockey Club returns to Barbados Hockey Festival

Hikers Hockey Club returns to Barbados Hockey...

Aug 18, 2024

GTA rewards finalists in the ‘One Guyana’ President’s Games Cup

GTA rewards finalists in the ‘One Guyana’...

Aug 18, 2024

Bids open for procurement of bucket seats for new sport grounds

Bids open for procurement of bucket seats for new...

Aug 17, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]