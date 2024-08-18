Hikers Hockey Club returns to Barbados Hockey Festival

Kaieteur Sports – The Hikers Hockey Club is set to return to the Barbados Hockey Festival, competing in both the Mixed and Masters categories. After a 15-year hiatus, the Hikers made a strong comeback last year, securing silver in the Mixed division. This year, the club has expanded by introducing a Masters Team, bringing together members who have migrated abroad for a reunion centered around their shared passion for field hockey. The 25-player squad will be traveling from the USA, Canada, Brazil, Jamaica, and Guyana. The tour promises to be an exciting, family-oriented experience, combining their love for hockey with socializing.

Recently, the Hikers held a successful Curry-Q and Burgers Lime to raise funds for the tour, and they extend heartfelt thanks to everyone who supported the event, including friends and donors.

A special thanks goes out to their main sponsors, Promo Plus and HDM Labs, for outfitting the team for the festival. The week’s schedule is packed with action. The Hikers Mixed team, led by Guyana’s skillful national player, Jamaraj Assanah, will face off against ABC on Monday at 10:50 AM. The Masters team will be captained by Devin Munroe, who was clinical in Guyana’s Masters team securing silver at the World Masters in London 2024. They will take on All Stars at 5:30 PM.

The club is eager to capture gold and represent Guyana with pride.