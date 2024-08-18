Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ National C/ship starts September 5

Kaieteur Sports – The Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ National Championship will commence on September 5th at the Pouderoyen Tarmac, West Bank Demerara.

Given the support that was afforded at the recently concluded zone meet, the decision was taken to stage the national championship at the venue.

Nine teams, including the seven divisional winners, will feature at the event.

They are Georgetown champion Laing Avenue and second place finisher North Ruimveldt, West Demerara Champion Ballerz Empire and second place finisher Showstoppers, Essequibo winner All-Stars, Berbice champion East Bank Gunners, Linden winner Silver Bullets, East Coast Demerara winner Hustlers, and Bartica champion.

The Bartica leg, which will culminate the zonal segment of the season, is pencilled for August 24-25th. Although the East Coast Demerara was not staged, the previous winner, Liliendaal Hustlers, will earn a berth to the national championship. This was done to ensure representation from everyone zone, especially the traditional areas.

The complete fixtures will be officially drawn on August 28 at the Colours Boutique Camp Street location.

In excess of $1,600,000 in prizes will be awarded at the conclusion of the one-night event, which will feature a minimum of eight games.

According to an official release from the coordinating committee, “The decision to stage the tournament in the community of Pouderoyen was primarily based on the overwhelming support from the public. The zonal tournament was incredible, and we expect to surpass that atmosphere and ambience with the national championship.”

“This national championship culminates what has been an eventual and thoroughly successful season. While we were unable, and regrettably so, to stage the East Coast Demerara edition, which was due to time constraints and the unavailability of the venue, we were able to conduct for the first time the Essequibo edition, which surprised and surpassed initial expectations and is further evidence of the popularity and success of the event. We are grateful to the fans and players for their unwavering support and will strive to improve the event’s quality with every season,” the release further stated.