Saudia Narine birth anniversary dominoes set for Sunday at Wakenaam

Kaieteur Sports – Saudia Narine, an overseas based Guyanese, will be hosting her birth anniversary dominoes competition on Sunday at Carlosh Sports bar, Good Success, Wakenaam.

Entrance fee is $18,000 and the winning team will collect a trophy and a cash prize. Trophies will also be given to the runner up and the MVP.

Among the teams set to participate are Underdog, All-Star and Tuschen.

Double six time is 10:00hrs.