Latest update August 17th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Saudia Narine birth anniversary dominoes set for Sunday at Wakenaam

Aug 17, 2024 Sports

Organiser Vijay Persaud (left) accepts the first prize from Ishwar Narine, a relative of the sponsor Saudia Narine.

Organiser Vijay Persaud (left) accepts the first prize from Ishwar Narine, a relative of the sponsor Saudia Narine.

Kaieteur Sports – Saudia Narine, an overseas based Guyanese, will be hosting her birth anniversary dominoes competition on Sunday at Carlosh Sports bar, Good Success, Wakenaam.

Entrance fee is $18,000 and the winning team will collect a trophy and a cash prize. Trophies will also be given to the runner up and the MVP.

Among the teams set to participate are Underdog, All-Star and Tuschen.

Double six time is 10:00hrs.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | August. 12th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Exxon is fast becoming Guyana’s Landlord.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Bids open for procurement of bucket seats for new sport grounds

Bids open for procurement of bucket seats for new sport grounds

Aug 17, 2024

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport is looking for suitable contractors to procure and install bucket seats at sport facilities in Regions Two and Ten. This was revealed at...
Read More
Verreynne, Markram fifties turn Proteas luck around, as Windies toil on tough 2nd day

Verreynne, Markram fifties turn Proteas luck...

Aug 17, 2024

Guyanese cyclists to compete in 33rd Tour Cycliste de Guiana in French Guiana

Guyanese cyclists to compete in 33rd Tour...

Aug 17, 2024

Canada-based Guyanese Avinash Singh pilots Better-Hope to victory with hat-trick

Canada-based Guyanese Avinash Singh pilots...

Aug 17, 2024

GFF signs exclusive kit deal with European Sports Brand MEYBA

GFF signs exclusive kit deal with European Sports...

Aug 17, 2024

Maurice Solomon & Co sponsors upcoming Medal Play Golf Tournament at Lusignan Golf Club

Maurice Solomon & Co sponsors upcoming Medal...

Aug 17, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]