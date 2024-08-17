Latest update August 17th, 2024 12:59 AM

Pooran family wins horse at Guyana Cup

Aug 17, 2024

The Pooran family won a horse at the Guyana Cup.

The Pooran family won a horse at the Guyana Cup.

Kaieteur Sports – It is a ‘Stroke of Luck’ or divine intervention for the Pooran’s household. They did not run a race, but unknowingly was a very big winner with a 5,000 entry ticket to the races.

They were undecided about attending last Sunday’s Guyana Cup Day of racing at Rising Sun Turf Club (RSTC). Their reason being they lost their only horse, which was like a family member to their household.

Mourning the loss created the uncertainty of attending the most prestigious day of racing on the country’s sporting calendar. A call from a very close friend, Randy (Dinesh Deodatt) one week before Guyana Cup changed their mindset.

Randy also an avid horseman was on his way to buy tickets for the Guyana Cup, and enquired if they wanted him to buy tickets for them.

Randy shared, “I knew a horse was going to be raffled. So if you don’t have a ticket. You don’t have a chance. So I went with the hope we could win the horse. I purchased 12 tickets, at a cost of $5,000 each. When I returned home I told my wife, Gracelin Campbell to give out the tickets. She gave the Pooran family from the stack of tickets – the first three tickets (numbers 0132 – 0535).”

The winning horse is a USA-bred roan/grey yearling filly by Funtastic/Rainbow Bright.

