Maurice Solomon & Co sponsors upcoming Medal Play Golf Tournament at Lusignan Golf Club

Kaieteur Sports – The Lusignan Golf Club is set to host a prestigious Medal Play Golf Tournament tomorrow, Sunday, August 18, 2024, graciously sponsored by Maurice Solomon & Co. This event promises a showcase of skill, strategy, and sportsmanship, attracting golfers from various handicap brackets and celebrating the region’s rich golf tradition.
The tournament will follow the Medal Play format across 18 carefully designed holes, challenging golfers of all levels. The men’s division will be divided into two handicap flights: 0-14 and 15-28. The top three performers in each flight, based on net scores, will be recognized, ensuring a competitive yet inclusive atmosphere.
The tournament also includes the “Best Ladies’ Prize” to highlight the club’s commitment to diversity and inclusion in the sport. Additional awards such as “Nearest to #4” and “Longest Drive-#5” will add excitement and technical challenge.
Top honours will be given for the “Best Net Overall” and “Best Gross” awards, celebrating both consistent play and exceptional individual performances.
Contact can be made with the Lusignan Golf Club at 220-5660 or via WhatsApp at 677-3758 for any details.
On tournament day, August 18, golfers should assemble by 8:45 am under the iconic tree near the clubhouse for a 9:00 am tee-off. The club’s Manager and Captain will be available to distribute scorecards and handle administrative details.
Following the tournament, around 1:00 pm, there will be a prize presentation to honour the day’s top performers. Additionally, a card raffle sponsored by Froggy’s will offer participants more chances to win prizes, enhancing the event’s community spirit.
The Lusignan Golf Club’s tournament, under the esteemed sponsorship of Maurice Solomon & Co, embodies the spirit of golf—a blend of precision, perseverance, and passion. Participants and spectators can look forward to a day of competitive energy and sporting excellence as the event brings together seasoned golfers and enthusiastic amateurs.
