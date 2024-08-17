Guyanese cyclists to compete in 33rd Tour Cycliste de Guiana in French Guiana

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Cycling Federation has informed that Guyana will be represented at the 33rd edition of the Tour Cycliste de Guiana, scheduled to take place from August 17 to 25, 2024, in French Guiana.

Despite Quincy Ridley’s absence from Kaieteur Attack Racing Cycling Club, who was unable to travel for the event due to unforeseen circumstances, Team Guyana remains strong and ready to compete in this prestigious nine-stage race.

The cyclists representing Guyana are:

Briton John: We Stand United Cycling Club

Christopher Griffith: KFC Evolution Cycling Club

Cortis Dey: KFC Evolution Cycling Club

Alex Mendes: Kaieteur Attack Racing Cycling Club

Paul Choo-wee-nam: Team Alanis

The team was officially presented in French Guiana on August 15, 2024, including team manager and mechanic where they proudly displayed their national colours and were warmly received by the local community and international media. The cyclists have undergone rigorous training and are fully prepared to face top competitors from Suriname, French Guiana, France, Martinique, and Guadeloupe.

The President of the Guyana Cycling Federation expressed confidence in the team’s ability to perform well. “Although we regret that Quincy Ridley could not join the team for this event, we are confident that our cyclists will represent Guyana with determination and excellence. They have trained hard, and we are proud of their commitment.

The Tour Cycliste de Guiana is known for its challenging routes and competitive field, making it a significant event in the Caribbean cycling calendar. The Guyana Cycling Federation extends its gratitude to all the supporters, sponsors, and coaches who have contributed to the preparation of the team.