Govt.’s 10% proposed salary increase to teachers is insulting – PNC/R

Kaieteur News – The People’s National Congress Reform (PNC/R) on Friday described the government’s proposed 10% salary increase for teachers as insulting.

In a statement to the media, the Opposition party said that it is in full support of the Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) rejection of the proposal.

The statement said that, “The PNCR fully supports Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) and all teachers in rejecting the PPP government’s insulting proposal of 10% salary increase for 2024, 8% for 2025, and 9% for 2026. Jagdeo’s claim that the union’s rejection results, from GTU General Secretary Coretta McDonald’s attempts to derail the union politically is politically hypocritical and comical. It is the same Jagdeo in 2018 who, as opposition leader, stated that teachers should be given 40% – 50% salary increases for the year. Now that the PPP is in government, with access to vast oil resources, its hypocrisy is on full display in its treatment of the nation’s teachers with its meaningless proposals of 8% – 10% salary increases.”

The party is of the opinion that “undoubtedly, any sober and fair-minded Guyanese will realise that the PPP would much rather feed corruption than add value to the lives of our teachers as the cost-of-living has skyrocketed far beyond what a mere 10% can compensate. We therefore believe that GTU’s counter-offer is reasonable and affordable.”

Furthermore, the party said that as the next government, it intends to ensure that “the teachers receive compensation retroactively and that all public servants enjoy livable wages across the board. The nation’s human resources are our most valued asset, and as the next government, our policies will reflect that.”

As the negotiations surrounding a pay hike for teachers continue, steps are reportedly being taken for the Government to come up with more than the 10 percent increase it is currently offering.

General Secretary of the Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU), Coretta McDonald told this newspaper recently that with bigger budgets annually and several supplementary budgets, the teachers are sure that the government can cater to a feasible salary increase for teachers. She reminded that when the joint service and nurses received increases, teachers’ increases were lumped together with other public servants.

Last week, Kaieteur News reported that the leadership of the GTU appeared to be divided on its position on the Government of Guyana’s new proposal of 10% salary increase retroactively for 2024. The new proposal also entails 8% for 2025 and 9% 2026. This publication was informed, the GTU President Dr. Mark Lyte had circulated a statement to the general membership of the Union stating that the General Council met on Friday and accepted the Government’s revised proposal.

The statement said, “Colleagues, good morning. General Council met yesterday and made a decision to accept MoE’s revised offer of 10, 8, 9 % for the three-year period with the caveat that should public servants get more than our offer, the difference will be given to teachers. These direct financial benefits will be added to other indirect financial ones outlined in the other areas of the agreement. The union wishes to have some of these benefits rolled out in the month of September.”

Lyte had told the membership he intended to sign the agreement on Monday. “Hence, an early date of signing would be beneficial to our members. Towards this end, GC was asked to engage our members by region, branch, small group, etc., so as to update members. These engagements are expected to unfold today and tomorrow so that on Monday, we can sign the agreement. Four officers (President, 1st and 2nd VP’s, and GS) will attend the signing session at 09:00hrs on Monday at MoE’s Boardroom. We are aware that what is agreed was not what was requested,” Dr. Lyte said in the statement.

However, a few hours after Lyte’s statement was issued, McDonald disseminated a statement of her own expressing disgust with the decision taken by Lyte.

“Colleagues good afternoon. This issue is one of grave concern to our members who have entrusted confidence in us, as such it is our responsibility to engage our members and not the GC Reps. I am unable to wrap my head around the reason we keep shying away from our members. When we wanted their votes, we went out there to meet them and at this time, we should give them the respect. We have a Zoom platform that their dues pay for, let’s use it and lay on the table the issue that is before us,” she said.

McDonald said, “As the elected General Secretary, I disagree with the position that is being adopted at this time for several reasons…”