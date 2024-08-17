GFF signs exclusive kit deal with European Sports Brand MEYBA

Latest update August 17th, 2024 12:59 AM
Aug 17, 2024
Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has officially appointed European sports brand MEYBA to provide both home and away kits for Guyana’s women’s and men’s teams for a period of 5 (five) years. In addition, they will provide a range of branded highly quality training & travel wear + accessories.
Commenting on this newfound partnership was the President of the GFF, Wayne Forde who noted, “The Guyana Football Federation is delighted to appoint MEYBA as our official kit and apparel partner. As a highly reputable global brand, MEYBA brings years of experience and expertise in this industry that will surely buttress the strategic objectives of the GFF.”
He added, “Through our alliance with MEYBA, we intend to redefine what it means to wear our colours it’s about pride, passion, and shared commitment to excellence. Over the next five years of our collaboration, we will place greater emphasis on the design and production of a range of merchandise that will reflect the passion of our fans, the culture of our people and our love for the game. We look forward to a fruitful partnership with the Management and Team at MEYBA.”
Meanwhile, Jonathan Jones, Global Head of Marketing at MEYBA, stated, “We are thrilled to announce this groundbreaking partnership. CONCACAF is one of the most exciting regions in global football, and we can’t wait to see the Golden Jaguars and the Lady Jaguars in their upcoming World Cup qualification campaign wearing the famous MEYBA tracks & M logo on their chests.”
MEYBA was formed in Barcelona, Spain, created by Josep Mestre and Joaquim Ballbé. They teamed up in the 1940s with a dream of co-creating a classic swim and sportswear line, and “ME ‘y’ BA” was born.
In 1981 MEYBA became internationally known, by signing an agreement with FC Barcelona to become their first branded Kit supplier. In The 10 years that followed The MEYBA M was worn by the likes of Maradona, Michael Laudrup, Ronald Koeman, and the young Pep Guardiola all managed by Johan Cryuff.
MEYBA has worked with and continues to supply professional football clubs globally.
Today, MEYBA brings a collection of fashion forward lifestyle product to complement our football heritage. Recent fashion collaborations include the Famous FC REAL BRISTOL from Japan, Rave Skateboards in Paris, The Huey P Newton Foundation in Oakland California & FSTBL B & Voll-Damm in our home city of Barcelona. In addition to this activity in 2023 MEYBA signed a 3-year exclusive Partnership to produce the first ever officially licensed “The Beatles” football range.
The first MEYBA x GFF bespoke playing jerseys will be launched in December 2024 and be available from MEYBA.com and retailers globally.
