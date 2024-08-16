Latest update August 16th, 2024 12:59 AM

Sensei Dunbar praises Guyana Wado Ryu Karate Association team for recent performance

Aug 16, 2024 Sports

Sensei Winston Dunbar poses with the successful karatekas at the Banks DIH Sports Club on Tuesday.

Kaieteur Sports – Chief Instructor of the Guyana Wado Ryu Karate Association, Sensei Winston Dunbar, has praised the performances of the young karatekas of the Association who were successful at the recently held National Junior championships at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.

The championships organized by the Guyana Karate Federation catered for young karatekas between ages of 6-17 years in boys’ and girls’ divisions.

Tattieanna Appiah, Anfa Singh and Lakechand Persaud won their respective categories while there were also medals for Alina Persaud, Ty David, Younce Allen and Matthew Kendall Jr.

Appiah captured the girls 12-14 Kumite title; Singh copped the girls 6-8 and her teammate Alina Persaud finished in the runner up position.

Lakechand Persaud won the boys 9-11 kumite with the teammate Kendall securing third place.

David secured the runner up position in the boys’ 15-17 category while Allen won bronze in the boys’ 6-8 kumite.

Sensei Dunbar said he was very impressed with the team’s performance citing discipline as a critical element of their preparation.

The veteran martial arts specialist added that both senior and junior karatekas will continue training at Banks DIH Sports Club in preparation for upcoming competitions.

